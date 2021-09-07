CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays: Consider shutting down George Springer for a few games

By Tyson Shushkewich
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays rolled into New York yesterday and took down the Yankees, cruising to an 8-0 win on the back of a stellar performance from starter Hyun Jin Ryu and a two-home run performance from Marcus Semien which included a grand slam. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also got into the fun with a 3-5 day with one long ball as well as a home run from Teoscar Hernandez, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continuing his hot streak to drive in run number three in the seventh inning.

jaysjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
Yardbarker

Springer’s Heroic Homer Pushes Jays into Tie For Wild Card Spot

Every ball game needs a hero and, in Saturday’s 11-10 comeback win, George Springer rose to the occasion. Trailing by three runs in the seventh inning, Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández started things off with a double down the left field line. Corey Dickerson walked, then Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove him in...
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays have to kick the Yankees while they’re down

The Blue Jays have a huge opportunity this week against the New York Yankees, who have lost six of their last eight games, including their last two against the lowly Baltimore Orioles. Even if it’s all but impossible to measure, momentum is an important factor in baseball and it’s very...
MLB
Athletics Nation

Game Thread #136: A’s at Blue Jays

The Oakland A’s took perhaps their worst loss of the season last night, blowing an 8-2 lead in the 8th inning, and then taking a 10-8 lead in the 9th and blowing that too on a walk-off homer by their own former teammate Marcus Semien. But today is a new...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Reuters

Blue Jays outlast Orioles to take three-game set

Randal Grichuk hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to snap a tie as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Wednesday night in the rubber match of a three-game series. Dillon Tate (0-5) allowed Bo Bichette’s infield single and hit Teoscar Hernandez with a pitch...
MLB
NBC Sports

Marte hit in head by Manoah pitch, leaves A's-Blue Jays game

Starling Marte exited the Athletics' game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday night after getting hit in the head by a pitch from Alek Manoah in the top of the fifth inning. Marte initially stayed in the game and scored a run on a two-run double...
MLB
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: The value of having games in hand

The Blue Jays brought themselves right back into the Wild Card race with their recent eight-game winning streak, and they have something else working for them with just 22 games left to play in the regular season. Fortunately last night’s series-opening loss to the Baltimore Orioles didn’t hurt as much...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
George Springer
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Bo Bichette
Sportsnet.ca

Orioles snap Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak

Alek Manoah goes eight strong innings allowing just one hit, Vladimir Guerrero Jr takes the MLB lead with his 45th home run of the season, and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 8-1 in the first of three at Rogers Centre! Ben Wagner has all the highlights, courtesy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN!
MLB
wesb.com

Blue Jays Shut-Out Yankees 8-0

The Toronto Blue Jays dog-walked the New York Yankees 8-0 last night at Yankee Stadium. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer in the first inning, and Marcus Semien went deep twice, including a grand slam just a few hits after Teoscar Hernández added a solo shot in a 5-run ninth inning.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Springer day-to-day, won't play Tuesday vs. Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says star George Springer is day-to-day after fouling a ball off his knee and won't play against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The 31-year-old outfielder took the ball off his previously injured left knee in Toronto's 8-0 victory over New York on Monday and was lifted from the game after three plate appearances.
MLB
baltimorenews.net

Streaking Blue Jays open four-game series at Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are slugging their way closer in the American League wild-card race. How the next four games unfold could determine if the Blue Jays can increase their chances for attaining a playoff berth. The Blue Jays hope to gain even more ground Monday afternoon when they visit...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Il#Cf
Sportsnet.ca

Shi Davidi on possibility of George Springer in Jays' lineup this weekend

Sept. 10 – The Blue Jays are red hot. Scott and Jamie break down the Jays hot streak as of late and are joined by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi to discuss their playoff chances in the AL wildcard. Michael Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle also joins to talk about what to expect from the Seahawks this season and week 1 in the NFL. The views […]
NFL
SportsGrid

George Springer Eyes Return to Lineup Friday

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer remains out of the lineup for the series finale against the New York Yankees and is eyeing a return to the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer has been dealing with a knee injury and...
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Scuffling Yankees fall to Blue Jays for eighth loss in 10 games

The skidding Yankees could not afford to drop another game, and they certainly could not afford to lose their best pitcher, but the costly L’s continued to pile up Tuesday night. Ace Gerrit Cole departed in the fourth inning with what the team announced as left hamstring tightness, and the...
MLB
ESPN

Springer homers to lift Blue Jays past Orioles, 11-10

BALTIMORE -- — George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Drew Rasmussen, Rays bullpen deliver in shutout of Blue Jays

For the Rays, it was challenge enough to shut down the high-flying Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday night brought something really unexpected. The Rays shut them out. With right-hander Drew Rasmussen providing five no-sweat innings, then the bullpen coming through after a recent rough stretch, the Rays defeated the Blue Jays 2-0 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre to register their 90th win this season.
MLB
masnsports.com

O’s game blog: Orioles host Blue Jays in series opener

As the American League wild card race comes down the stretch, the Orioles will have plenty of involvement, playing 16 of their remaining 23 games versus three AL East playoff contenders. Tonight, they begin a four-game series in Baltimore against the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s a three-day series that includes...
MLB
blackchronicle.com

Blue Jays finish four-game sweep in Yankee Stadium, move to within a half-game of second wild-card spot

The hottest team in baseball just did something that hasn’t been done in nearly 100 years. Thursday night the Toronto Blue Jays completed the four-game sweep of the AL East rival New York Yankees (TOR 6, NYY 4) at Yankee Stadium. The Blue Jays are the first team to sweep a four-game series in Yankee Stadium without the Yankees holding a single lead in the series since 1926.
MLB
baltimorenews.net

Blue Jays rally in 7th to sink O's in Game 1

George Springer's two-out, two-run homer capped a four-run seventh inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Baltimore Orioles 11-10 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Teoscar Hernandez doubled against Tyler Wells (2-2) leading off the seventh. Corey Dickerson walked and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a...
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
335K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy