Blue Jays: Consider shutting down George Springer for a few games

The Toronto Blue Jays rolled into New York yesterday and took down the Yankees, cruising to an 8-0 win on the back of a stellar performance from starter Hyun Jin Ryu and a two-home run performance from Marcus Semien which included a grand slam. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also got into the fun with a 3-5 day with one long ball as well as a home run from Teoscar Hernandez, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continuing his hot streak to drive in run number three in the seventh inning.