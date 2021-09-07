CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Commits' Performances: Weekend of September 3rd

By Mike McAllister
 8 days ago
Most of Syracuse football's class of 2022 commits were in action across the country this past weekend. Here is how they performed.

DB Dom Foster - Warren G Harding (Ohio): Lost 17-10 vs Hudson. 19 carries, 125 yards, 1 TD, 50 passing yards, 1 tackle.

DL Q'Yaeir Price - DePaul Catholic (NJ): Won 40-19 vs Cardinal Hayes. 14 tackles, 5 tackles for loss.

LB Mekhi Mason - Monsignor Pace (FL): Lost 27-15 vs Dade Christian. 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack.

OT Chad Schuster - Franklin (WI): Won 49-7 vs Indian Trail. Schuster played tackle but sat out the second half as his team had a big lead.

RB LeQuint Allen - Millville (NJ): Won 62-0 vs Mainland Regional. 11 carries, 138 yards, 1 catch, 30 yards, 1 touchdown. Only played the first half.

WR Donovan Brown - Quince Orchard (MD): Won 58-0 vs Whitman. 2 catches, 73 yards, 2 touchdowns.

DL Belizaire Bassette - American Heritage (FL): Won 26-24 vs Chaminade-Madonna. Bassette did not play.

DB Quan Peterson - South Pointe (SC): Team did not play as it was in quarantine.

DB Jeremiah Wilson - Osceola (FL): Lost 21-20 vs Cocoa.

OL Joe Cruz - Sachem North (NY): Season opener in Saturday, September 11th at Brentwood.

DL Malachi Davis - Holt (MI): Won 44-14 vs Mason. 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss.

DB Cornell Perry - Woodhaven (MI): Won 46-0 vs Lincoln Park.

NCAA to Expand College Football Class Signing Limit

The NCAA is set to expand the college football recruiting class signing limit, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. "Officials are set to pass a 1-year waiver next month to immediately expand the 25-man FB signing limit, sources tell Sports Illustrated," Dellenger tweeted on Tuesday. "Coaches can replace up to 7 players who leave for the portal. Max signing # would be 32 (25+7)."
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 3 - Three R's: Rutgers, Rough Offense & Referees

Episode two of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is now available! In episode one, co-hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas broke down the Orange's season opening win over Ohio. In episode three, the co-hosts take a deep dive into Syracuse's home loss to Rutgers. We breakdown the atmosphere of the Carrier Dome with fans back for the first time in nearly two years, the stellar play of the defense, what went wrong offensively including the quarterback situation, what the offensive identity of the team should be moving forward, some questionable calls by the officials and more. Here is how you can download, listen and subscribe.
Mikel Jones Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

Despite the loss to Rutgers on Saturday, Syracuse had a major bright spot from the game. That would be the performance of the defense. Tony White’s group held Rutgers under 200 yards of total offense and less than three yards per play. One of the stars of that defensive performance was linebacker Mikel Jones. Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week as a result.
Ben LaBrosse Has Left Syracuse Program

Ben LaBrosse, Syracuse’s starting free safety in the season opener, has left the Orange program. LaBrosse did not play against Rutgers and was left off the week three depth chart. Jason Simmons, a transfer from New Mexico State, started in his place against Rutgers and had a solid day. No reason for his departure was immediately provided.
