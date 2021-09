We're now up to the twenty-sixth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article on the most recent addition to the Jury house this season on Big Brother. From the start, we got a look at how the HOH competition went down and exactly who Tiffany was up against in those last moments before she won the title again. The competition got tedious and then rough once things were sprayed at the houseguests and bubbles continued to flow towards them as they hung on to the ropes as best they could. The person last standing alongside Tiffany was Kyland and in any case, a member of the Cookout alliance would win the HOH title, but Tiffany is not one to compromise on a competition.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO