Engineering

3D Printing Helps Ultracold Quantum Experiments Go Small

By Karmela Padavic-Callagha
Wired
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo find some of the coldest objects in the universe, you don’t have to go much further than your local university. There, a physicist may be using laser light and magnets to cool atoms below a stunning –450 Fahrenheit. They might use these ultracold atoms to sense even the weakest magnetic fields in the room, or to build a clock accurate to within a quadrillionth of a second. But they probably could not take these sensors or clocks outside of their lab, as they tend to be large and fragile.

