Why Tesla Is Designing Chips to Train Its Self-Driving Tech

By Will Knigh
Wired
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla makes cars. Now, it’s also the latest company to seek an edge in artificial intelligence by making its own silicon chips. At a promotional event last month, Tesla revealed details of a custom AI chip called D1 for training the machine-learning algorithm behind its Autopilot self-driving system. The event focused on Tesla’s AI work and featured a dancing human posing as a humanoid robot the company intends to build.

