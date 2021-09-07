Why Tesla Is Designing Chips to Train Its Self-Driving Tech

The latest Tesla Full Self Driving beta (version 10) is rolling out to testers, and early reports claim it’s driving with more confidence on city streets. Users have noticed improved visuals and fewer on-screen stats to make the build feel closer to what the polished version might look like. They also report that the on-screen car is not as twitchy as before, so it also makes the build feel more refined.

