CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

The Supreme Court's Texas abortion decision is a threat to constitutional rights (all of them)

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnbJs_0bobWROS00

Abortion opponents are jubilant about the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to block a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks. The law was carefully crafted to evade judicial review by empowering private parties, not the state, to enforce it. The law accomplished what its proponents hoped. As soon as it went into effect, most abortions in Texas stopped. But the full reach of the law hasn’t been understood. This decision endangers all constitutional rights, not just abortion.

When legislatures try to violate constitutional rights, courts routinely issue injunctions forbidding officials from enforcing those laws. If, say, a state made it a crime to praise the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a court would quickly block it as a flagrant violation of First Amendment free speech. But the Texas law cleverly privatizes enforcement. It allows any private citizen to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks. If a plaintiff prevails, they win at least $10,000 per abortion plus legal costs. Defendants who win must still pay for their own lawyers. Plaintiffs can sue anywhere in the state, even hundreds of miles away from the defendant’s home or business.

The scheme was devised by former Texas Solicitor General Jonathan Mitchell, who helped write the statute. In a 2018 Virginia Law Review article, he wrote that “a defendant has no entitlement to attorneys’ fees when he asserts his constitutional rights defensively in a private enforcement action, and the need to foot one’s own legal bills may induce statutory compliance even for those who expect to prevail on their constitutional objections.” Read that sentence carefully. It says that the threat of expensive litigation could bully people into surrendering their constitutional rights — any of them.

Imagine, instead of a prohibition, a statute that authorizes lawsuits against anyone who says anything nice about Scalia, with the accompanying Texas apparatus. Maybe you admire Scalia and want to say so. But if you do, you can be sued in a court 300 miles from your home. If you don’t hire a lawyer and respond, you’ll face a big default judgment. And even though eventually you are sure to succeed in getting the suit dismissed on First Amendment grounds, this will have cost you thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees. You’d be wise to keep your opinions to yourself. Similarly with any other constitutional right. Chief Justice Roberts, dissenting, was right to worry about “the consequences of approving the state action, both in this particular case and as a model for action in other areas.”

The chilling effect on rights is even frostier when the defendant is not sure what courts will do. The Supreme Court may well be about to overrule Roe v. Wade and abandon constitutional protection of abortion. If it does that, there will be no constitutional defense to assert, and ruinous liability will follow. That is why, once the Court decided to let the statute stand, abortions essentially became unavailable in Texas.

Again, the logic here is not confined to abortion. This trick will work with any contested constitutional right. Suppose Texas had thought of it in the 1950s, when it was defending segregated schools. “Any private citizen can sue any black child who seeks to attend an integrated school, or who aids and abets such a child . . .” Before Brown v. Board of Education settled the question in 1954, most Southern courts would not have been inclined to dismiss such lawsuits, and the NAACP would have faced bankruptcy if it persisted in its campaign against legal racism.

Today’s Supreme Court has been unusually zealous in defending religious rights. But the Court is still working out what those rights amount to. In some cases, they are as unsettled as abortion is. Probably a lot of wedding vendors who have refused same-sex weddings have gone unmolested, because the rejected customers shrugged their shoulders and went elsewhere. But suppose anyone at all could force them into court?

The abortion providers wanted an injunction binding all the Texas judges who would have enforced the law. The district court observed that such an injunction was the only effective remedy. But the Supreme Court responded that “it is unclear whether the named defendants in this lawsuit can or will seek to enforce the Texas law against the applicants in a manner that might permit our intervention.”

There are two ways of reading that sentence. One is that, as a matter of law, laws of this kind can never be challenged before they are enforced, because it is always possible – vanishingly unlikely, but possible – that nobody will respond to these handsome financial incentives. If that is the law, however, then the courts cannot enjoin any law of this kind in advance of enforcement. A state could create liability for celebrating the Catholic Mass and courts would be helpless. The other, more likely reading is that this reasoning applies only to this case and not to future ones. The justices are not stupid. They will pretend to be only if – as happened in Texas – you challenge a law that they like.

Andrew Koppelman, John Paul Stevens Professor of Law at Northwestern University, is the author of “Gay Rights vs. Religious Liberty? The Unnecessary Conflict”(Oxford University Press, 2020). Follow him on Twitter @AndrewKoppelman.

Comments / 423

Related
The Hill

Simone Biles tells Congress 'entire system' enabled Nassar abuse

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles on Wednesday blamed the “entire system” for enabling the abuse by disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biles said that she didn’t want another young athlete to experience the horror that she and hundreds of other gymnasts endured.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonin Scalia
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

337K+
Followers
37K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy