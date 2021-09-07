Ecuador Eyes New Galapagos Marine Reserve to Limit Commercial Fishing
QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's government is considering creating a new marine reserve near the Galapagos Islands to protect migratory species of turtles, whales and sharks threatened by industrial fishing and climate change. A massive Chinese fishing fleet operating near the Galapagos gained global attention https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ecuador-environment-china/chinese-fishing-vessels-leave-area-near-ecuadors-galapagos-idUSKCN26D2VK last year over concerns about...www.usnews.com
