CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Ecuador Eyes New Galapagos Marine Reserve to Limit Commercial Fishing

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's government is considering creating a new marine reserve near the Galapagos Islands to protect migratory species of turtles, whales and sharks threatened by industrial fishing and climate change. A massive Chinese fishing fleet operating near the Galapagos gained global attention https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ecuador-environment-china/chinese-fishing-vessels-leave-area-near-ecuadors-galapagos-idUSKCN26D2VK last year over concerns about...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Ecuador reaches new deal with IMF, will receive $1.5 billion this year

QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador has reached a new staff-level agreement with the IMF that could result in $1.5 billion in new disbursements this year following promises by President Guillermo Lasso’s government to cut spending, the finance minister said on Wednesday. The South American nation last year struck a $6.5 billion...
BUSINESS
cntraveller.com

A local's guide to Ecuador

For years, Nina Gualinga has been a fierce and internationally recognised defender of the Ecuadorean Amazon and its Indigenous peoples, as well as Indigenous women in the face of social inequality. Hers is a constant struggle to keep an area alive that is threatened by extractivism, violence, and climate change.
LIFESTYLE
healththoroughfare.com

Chilean Scientists Discover “Dragon Fossil”

Who said that dragons aren’t real? Well, not exactly those dragons that we’ve all seen in fantasy movies and cartoons that spit flames from their mouths. We’re talking about ancient creatures that resemble dragons pretty well due to their appearance. According to The New York Post, scientists from Chile uncovered...
SCIENCE
HISTORY.com

How Portugal's Seafaring Expertise Launched the Age of Exploration

Perched on the southwestern part of the Iberian peninsula, Portugal turned to the boundless Atlantic Ocean as its only outlet to the wider world. As early as 1341, Portuguese sailors had made their first forays into the tempting waters that lay beyond their shores, exploring the Canary Islands off the northwestern coast of Africa.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
Marin Independent Journal

Drought: Marin utility seeks to cut water for endangered fish

In an effort to preserve more water as its reservoirs evaporate, the Marin Municipal Water District is requesting emergency state approval to take water away from endangered fish in one of the last coho salmon strongholds in the Bay Area. District officials said the request to reduce dam water releases...
LAGUNITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Fishing Vessel#Fishing Industry#Reuters#Chinese#British#Environment#Ecuadorean
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
IBTimes

Outcry As Faroe Islands Slaughter 1,400 Dolphins In A Day

The government of the Faroe Islands, an autonomous Danish territory, faced an outcry on Tuesday over the culling of more than 1,400 white-sided dolphins in a day in what was said to be the single biggest hunt in the northern archipelago. "There is no doubt that the Faroese whale hunts...
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Unvaccinated Children Suffering COVID Impact, Americas Health Agency Warns

BRASILIA (Reuters) - As more adults get their COVID-19 vaccines, children who are not yet eligible for vaccination in most countries are representing a larger percentage of hospitalizations and even deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. Nine months in to this year, infections among children and...
KIDS
audacy.com

Slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes sparks debate on traditions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Firm raises $15m to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction

Ten thousand years after woolly mammoths vanished from the face of the Earth, scientists are embarking on an ambitious project to bring the beasts back to the Arctic tundra. The prospect of recreating mammoths and returning them to the wild has been discussed – seriously at times – for more than a decade, but on Monday researchers announced fresh funding they believe could make their dream a reality.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy