Album review: Andrew W.K. – God Is Partying
It had to happen eventually. Every high brings a comedown and every great party leaves a great big mess behind. The title alone suggests that Andrew W.K.‘s primary concern remains partying hard, but God Is Partying is at times a sombre and even bleak album. ‘Your god is a liar / Deceive and desire / Knowledge eaten long ago,’ Andrew declares on opener Everybody Sins, which is a far cry from demanding pie on We Want Fun. As Super Hans once declared on Peep Show, ‘We’re gonna have parties in this place that go beyond fun and actually get really, really nasty.’www.kerrang.com
