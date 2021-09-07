Album review: Andrew W.K. – God Is Partying

After revealing new singer Daniel ​‘DL’ Laskiewicz in June, Bad Wolves have now shared their first single with their latest addition. Their new song goes by the name Lifeline, and is taken from their upcoming third album Dear Monsters, which is due out on October 29 via Better Noise Music. Speaking about Lifeline recently, Bad Wolves stated: ​“It will be the first taste of the next chapter with our new singer DL, who is an incredible talent and welcomed addition to the band. We think our fans will appreciate the renewed energy and range he brings to Bad Wolves.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO