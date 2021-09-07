CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album review: Andrew W.K. – God Is Partying

By Words: Paul Travers
Kerrang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had to happen eventually. Every high brings a comedown and every great party leaves a great big mess behind. The title alone suggests that Andrew W.K.​‘s primary concern remains partying hard, but God Is Partying is at times a sombre and even bleak album. ​‘Your god is a liar / Deceive and desire / Knowledge eaten long ago,’ Andrew declares on opener Everybody Sins, which is a far cry from demanding pie on We Want Fun. As Super Hans once declared on Peep Show, ​‘We’re gonna have parties in this place that go beyond fun and actually get really, really nasty.’

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Wiki announces Navy Blue-produced album Half God

Earlier this year, ex-Ratking rapper Wiki released a challenging and thoroughly listenable album called Telephonebooth, a project which featured some of the most off-kilter hip-hop production of the year courtesy of Nah. Wiki's upcoming album Half God is another full-length collaboration with one producer, and this time he's enlisted Navy Blue, the fellow N.Y.C. artist who in 2021 produced AKAI SOLO's True Sky and shared his own solo album Navy's Reprise.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: CARNIFEX Graveside Confessions

Many would agree with me that Carnifex deserve to be considered a pioneering, or at the very least, popularizing act of deathcore alongside other mid 2000's groups like Suicide Silence and Whitechapel. Alike the aforementioned bands, Carnifex's early days were rooted in blast beats, breakdowns, gutturals, and a certain angsty, misanthropic attitude. Equally alike the same aforementioned bands, Carnifex has held those traits close and dear to their identity while also experimenting in other styles and formulas as their career progressed.
ROCK MUSIC
103GBF

Iron Maiden, ‘Senjutsu': Album Review

If it wasn’t for the glistening metal riffs and Bruce Dickinson's from-hell-it-came howl, Iron Maiden could easily be mistaken for a prog band. Songs that clock in at unacceptable radio lengths, subject matter that dates back centuries just as often it swings to an apocalyptic future, the precise way every single note is played – it's all there.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Andrew W.k.
Person
Meat Loaf
metalinjection

ANDREW W.K: Prophet. Philosopher. God of Partying

A puzzle wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a stained white t-shirt, Andrew W.K. is more than the sum of decades of partying. If indeed, the man who breathed life into party-metal with timeless anthems "Party Hard", "We Want Fun" and "She is Beautiful" is the God of Partying (his gonzo new album God Is Partying drops September 10th through Napalm Records), he is an enlightened and perhaps conflicted god. More the deeply complex clown then jolted up, head-banging paradox who became a pop culture icon at the turn of the century.
RELIGION
thepostathens.com

Album Review: ‘Donda’ stands as an imperfect but strong album

The tortured artist is one of the longest standing tropes in popular culture. This character is someone who excels in his/her field but battles inner demons who are as consuming as the character’s art is brilliant. The tortured artist exemplifies the idea that great art comes from great suffering, or in simpler terms, no pain, no gain.
MUSIC
culturedvultures.com

Afterlife of the Party REVIEW – Boredom Central

The Good Place has pretty much ruined my enjoyment of any of these comedies that ponder the prospect of the afterlife. It was such a thorough exploration of what it means to be good and human that I’ll be massively disappointed if the afterlife isn’t like that. To its credit, Afterlife of the Party does try pretty hard to deliver on the saccharine, and there are some emotional moments. However, besides an engaging performance from lead actress Victoria Justice, the film is pretty much a slog to get through.
MOVIES
ledgertranscript.com

Party of the Sun releases second album, ‘Fullest Hour’

Party of the Sun, led by songwriter Ethan McBrien and producer/multi-instrumentalist Rory Hurley, has released its second full-length album, “Fullest Hour,” that is available on digital formats and compact disc via Trailing Twelve Records. A follow-up to their debut album “Trekker” and subsequent “Goldenwood” EP, “Fullest Hour” finds Party of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partying#Stone Sour Muse#Napalm
SFGate

Andrew W.K.'s Latest, 'Stay True to Your Heart,' Is a 'Love Song About Partying'

Andrew W.K. has dropped a new song, “Stay True to Your Heart,” which will appear on his new album, God Is Partying, out September 10th via Napalm Records. “Stay True to Your Heart” boasts a brooding core, with W.K. letting his gravely voice sail over pulsing synths and steady drums. But the song’s subdued verses properly explode into a mighty chorus as W.K. taps into his falsetto against a wall of guitars.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Bad Wolves unveil Lifeline, their first single with new vocalist Daniel ​‘DL’ Laskiewicz

After revealing new singer Daniel ​‘DL’ Laskiewicz in June, Bad Wolves have now shared their first single with their latest addition. Their new song goes by the name Lifeline, and is taken from their upcoming third album Dear Monsters, which is due out on October 29 via Better Noise Music. Speaking about Lifeline recently, Bad Wolves stated: ​“It will be the first taste of the next chapter with our new singer DL, who is an incredible talent and welcomed addition to the band. We think our fans will appreciate the renewed energy and range he brings to Bad Wolves.”
MUSIC
yourchoiceway.com

Turnstile - Glow On Music Album Reviews

The Baltimore band’s spectacular fourth record is all groove, riffs, and passion. It is not a crossover hardcore album that looks to transcend the genre, but one that tries to elevate it to its highest visibility. Brendan Yates is the frontman of the biggest thing in hardcore and he understands...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ANDREW W.K. Drops Monster Ballad "Stay True To Your Heart"

Andrew W.K. will release his surprisingly very metal new album God Is Partying on September 10, and is now streaming the single "Stay True To Your Heart". It's a positive song that leans heavily into the synth world, and with a massive chorus to boot. “What is the most brutal...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

Iron Maiden release new animated video for Stratego

Iron Maiden have released a new video for latest single Stratego, taken from their brand-new album Senjutsu. The video, which premiered on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel last night, is another animated clip like previous single The Writing On The Wall – both of which were overseen by frontman Bruce Dickinson.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Andrew W.K Releases Powerful New Single “Stay True To Your Heart”

Andrew W.K. has released “Stay True To Your Heart,” another song to his new album God Is Partying. The album itself will be out on September 10. As a preview of what the album has to offer Andrew released singles of “Babalon,” “I’m in Heaven” and “Everybody Sins,” which is another name for his newly released single “Stay True To Your Heart.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kerrang

Now Hear This: Sophie K on the best new punk, metalcore and emo you need to hear now

Do we honestly still care about a Kardashian wearing a Cannibal Corpse T‑shirt? I mean, don’t get me wrong, if my friend did it I would totally give them hell, but in all honesty I really don’t care. The question is, if we are all ​‘fashionable’ right now does that mean we are no longer rebelling, we are conforming? Download Festival is now one big fashion show? Somehow I don’t think this is anything more than a bit of cosplaying at being alternative. If Cannibal Corpse get a cut of merch then bring it on!
MUSIC
Kerrang

Bullet For My Valentine release new single, Shatter

Bullet For My Valentine have released new single Shatter, the third track to be lifted from their upcoming self-titled LP. “We’re very excited for you all to hear our new track, Shatter; it’s one of our personal favourites and we’re pretty sure it’ll be one of yours,” say the band. ​“It’s an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days! Let the head banging commence!”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Emma Ruth Rundle announces new album, Engine Of Hell

Emma Ruth Rundle has announced details of her forthcoming fifth album, Engine Of Hell. The follow-up to her 2018 solo studio outing On Dark Horses, it’s the first new music from Emma since her incredible 5K-rated May Our Chambers Be Full collaboration with Thou (and follow-up EP). Speaking about Engine...
MUSIC
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Bad Candy (2020)

Directed by Scott B. Hansen and Desiree Connell. Starring Corey Taylor, Zach Galligan, Riley Sutton, Derek Russo, Michael Aaron Milligan and Hayley Leary. A Halloween-themed radio broadcast tells a series of spooky stories set in and around the town of New Salem. Last summer, the horror anthology Nightmare Radio arrived...
MOVIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRUCE DICKINSON: Why IRON MAIDEN Keeps Writing Long, Progressive Songs

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion", Bruce Dickinson discussed IRON MAIDEN's penchant for writing long, progressive intricate songs, including on the band's latest effort, "Senjutsu", which features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each. "Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist] and I are partially responsible [for...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy