How many people moved to the Lehigh Valley from N.J., N.Y., elsewhere? New numbers are out.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, driving many city dwellers to less crowded places, the Lehigh Valley was experiencing a large influx of new residents from New York. That’s according to U.S. Census data released last week. The migration statistics come from the 2015-19 American Community Survey. The Census says in a statement that the numbers aim to “highlight the geographic mobility of people between counties, metropolitan statistical areas, minor civil divisions in some states, municipalities, and municipios in Puerto Rico.”