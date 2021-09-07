CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many people moved to the Lehigh Valley from N.J., N.Y., elsewhere? New numbers are out.

By Nick Falsone
 8 days ago
Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, driving many city dwellers to less crowded places, the Lehigh Valley was experiencing a large influx of new residents from New York. That’s according to U.S. Census data released last week. The migration statistics come from the 2015-19 American Community Survey. The Census says in a statement that the numbers aim to “highlight the geographic mobility of people between counties, metropolitan statistical areas, minor civil divisions in some states, municipalities, and municipios in Puerto Rico.”

Comments / 10

Konkrete Kid
8d ago

I can't believe the response by Lamont Lecure. Do you have your eyes closed ? All these PPL helping the counties ? Ha Ha DRUGS are way up, how many shooting in the valley ? Theft is way up there more problems with the youth...COMMON MAN Open Your Eyes !! The POLITIANS NEED TO TAKE A RIDE TO BELTSVILLE DAM SOME HOT WEEKEND AND TELL US HOW GOOD THE MIGRATION IS !!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Gail Summers
8d ago

They are horrible.. wrecking our hometowns… our parks, crime is up, drugs and guns up, our towns are turning into places in Philly.. shame on them that allowed this to happen… take them to your town!!!!!!!!!!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

