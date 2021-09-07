CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Government opens £2bn chest for big data analytics

By Brian McKenna,
Computer Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has earmarked £2bn in funding for big data storage and analytics projects over a four-year period, from 2022 to 2026. The early notification notice published by the CCS said the contract for a procurement framework will run from 6 April 2022, and will provide “big data and analytics” for central government departments and the rest of the public sector, including local authorities, health, police, fire and rescue, education and the devolved administrations.

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

Advanced analytics for dissolving data silos

The growing need for data storage has heightened the proliferation of data silos. These silos constrain insights to department-specific findings from disparate data streams. Advanced Analytics for Dissolving Data Silos summarizes a February 2021 roundtable sponsored by One World Identity and SAS, with additional participation from MIT and Capital One. This white paper includes key takeaways from the discussion and a look at data silos as threat vectors, with particular focus on the financial industry. Readers will learn how organizations can apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to battle fraud, confirm customer identities and build data systems to avoid potential silos.
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

Big Data Analytics: The Role it Plays in the Banking and Finance Sector

The finance industry generates a huge amount of data. Did you know big data in finance refers to the petabytes of structured and unstructured information that helps anticipate customer behaviors and create strategies that support banks and financial institutions? The structured information managed within an organization enables providing key decision-making insights. The unstructured information offers significant analytical opportunities across multiple sources leads that leads to increasing volumes.
MARKETS
information-age.com

Data mesh: the next big data architectural shift

Justin Borgman, CEO of Starburst Data, explores the emerging data mesh concept, and the architectural shift it could bring. Data is at the heart of everything that we do, and that trend isn’t slowing down, especially with the pandemic accelerating digital transformation and refreshing the ways that companies think about their data. According to McKinsey, the digital offerings for companies around the world has leapfrogged seven years of progress during the pandemic, as businesses quickly moved their operations online, and millions of people were forced to work remotely. This surge in digital assets and processes means that more data is being amassed than ever before and data analytics is playing a key role in helping to shape businesses.
SOFTWARE
Wired

How Data Analytics is Used to Support a Customer-Centric Strategy

Today’s current business climate is one of unprecedented change and a seemingly endless need for adaptation. The organizations which are charging forward and thriving—and the ones who will continue to do so—embrace technology to help drive a more customer-focused strategy. The question now becomes: How can you deliver on the promise of a customer-centric approach? The best way is through data analytics. Using this approach can help companies, and their leaders, plan for new challenges and opportunities, now and in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data Analytics#Data Storage#Data Warehouse#Ccs#Hmrc#Dataops
buffalonynews.net

CAG urges auditors to use data analytics, AI

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Thursday urged the auditors to make far greater use of data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to meet multi-faceted challenges fulfilling the requirements and needs of their stakeholders. In his opening remarks at...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Optimize Your Remote Workforce Using Big Data Analytics

Russia-based payment processing company Xsolla used data analytics to justify firing 147 employees. CEO Alexandr Agapitov's decision has shown itself to be, to say the least, shortsighted. There exist a plethora of ways that companies can harness AI and machine learning algorithms to optimize workforces. The company is currently facing a social media firestorm that is proving hard to put out. By applying just one of these strategies, the Russian company could have avoided their firing scandal entirely.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

AI drives data analytics surge, study finds

Enterprise managers have an insatiable need for better analysis of ever more data, and the pandemic has only intensified the quest. That is among the conclusions of a recent report from analyst firm 451 Research. “Trends in Data, AI and Analytics, 2021” surveyed a wide range of enterprise IT shops...
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

How Businesses Are Using Data Analytics for Better Operational Efficiency

As the market gets more competitive with time, businesses are altering their strategies to sustain and cater to changing customer needs better. The present era customers have smartened up considerably! They know what they want, and luring them with glitzy ads and lofty marketing pitches does not cut much ice anymore. They want better value for money and an enhanced experience. So, businesses need to offer better service, enhance product quality, and become more productive and efficient.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
dataversity.net

The Distributed Cloud and Data Governance

The business of Data Management embraced new complexities when diverse types of data started flowing in—in huge volumes through multiple data channels and in real time. Analysis of very high-speed, high volume, multi-type business data necessitated the growth and development of advanced Data Management technologies and tools, and cloud computing technologies were born out of that necessity. Then came the era of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, after a single, public or private cloud network failed to deliver the desired business outcomes.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

NSW Transport taps into AI and data analytics to improve road safety

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is using AI to develop predictive algorithms to help national, state, local governments manage their road safety performance. The 2018-2020 National Road Safety Action Plan sets out targets that require 90% of travel on national highways and 80% on state highways to meet a three-star or better safety standard. Up until now, assessing the standards of roads have relied on collecting video survey footage and manual recording methods.
TECHNOLOGY
datasciencecentral.com

Selecting the Best Big Data Platform

This article can help companies to step into the Hadoop world, move an existing Hadoop strategy into profitability or production status. Though they may lack functionality to which we have become accustomed, scale-out file systems that can handle modern levels of complex data are here to stay. Hadoop is the epitome of the scale-out file system. Although it has been pivoted a few times, it’s simple file system (HDFS) persists, and an extensive ecosystem has built up around it.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft 365 Usage Analytics data will soon automatically be anonymous

In an effort to better protect the privacy of its customers, Microsoft has revealed that it will change how usage analytics data is collected in Microsoft 365 to “pseudonymize user-level information” by default. Effectively this means that all user-level information in Microsoft 365 Usage Analytics will be anonymous by default.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

Implementing a Business Glossary in Data Governance

Click to learn more about author Sharad Varshney. A business glossary is a list of data-related terms and definitions, displayed clearly and logically so everyone in an organization can access them. A business glossary is an essential Data Literacy tool and crucial for effective Data Governance. Standardization is one of the major components of Data Literacy and, subsequently, is the key driver of developing a business glossary in any organization.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

UK government’s new digital identity system to cost up to £400m

The Cabinet Office is planning to ask for up to £400m to fund its latest digital identity programme over the next three years. Computer Weekly has learned that the Government Digital Service (GDS) has estimated the costs of the “One Login for Government” programme to build a new cross-government single sign-on system as £300m-£400m. But that budget must be fought for as part of the Treasury’s forthcoming spending review, which will determine how much money Whitehall departments will receive for the remainder of this Parliament.
TECHNOLOGY
accountingtoday.com

Wolters Kluwer launches free audit data analytics library

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has released a library of free audit data analytics resources geared toward moving auditors away from traditional data sampling to real-time analysis. Real-time analysis is the direction in which audit has been moving for some time with the introduction of artificial intelligence and other emerging...
BUSINESS
datasciencecentral.com

Marketing Intelligence & Analytics Platform with Data Visualization Features

Today Marketers play the role of advanced and technical matchmakers as their job is to match their target consumers with the products and solutions that best meet their needs or wants. They are also responsible for matching their consumer segments with the content, messaging, creatives, and CTAs that best suits - across all the platforms and channels their audiences are on. Marketers generally face massive barriers to understand how customers engage with marketing campaigns and where & how to optimize them. Data visualization, preparation, charts, dashboards and stats are the top areas where talented and expensive marketing resources are getting exhausted and that too are misaligned. The experienced marketing analysts spend their time preparing data rather than analyzing it, which is the wastage of available resources and not utilizing it efficiently.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Ahana CEO Steven Mih pushes the envelope on cloud open data lake analytics

We recently spoke with the chief executives of companies that participated in the recent AWS Startup Showcase: The Next Big Things in AI, Security & Life Sciences to find out what drives them and learn about their visions for the future. This feature is part of theCUBE’s ongoing CEO Startup Spotlight series.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

NCS eyes APAC expansion with data analytics, cloud acquisitions

NCS has unveiled plans to acquire three companies that it says will boost its play in data analytics and cloud. They also will drive Singtel-subsidiary's expansion efforts in Asia-Pacific, specifically, in Singapore, Greater China, and Australia. The planned acquisitions of ClayOPS, Velocity Business Solutions, and Riley, were part of "strategic...
BUSINESS
bondbuyer.com

ICE Data Services acquires Kalotay Analytics

ICE Data Services has acquired Andrew Kalotay Associates to enhance its fixed income analytics, bringing Kalotay's proprietary software to ICE's network of data, analytics and execution services for municipal bonds and other fixed-income securities. Kalotay Analytics has provided high-speed, high-precision software for fixed-income market participants for more than three decades....
ECONOMY
ABQJournal

ABQ data analytics firm to build new cancer informatics system

Albuquerque-based data analytics firm RS21 is building a state-of-the-art, integrated informatics system and data warehouse for the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center under an $8 million contract announced this week. The three-year contract, which RS21 won in a competitive bidding process, will culminate in one of the most-advanced...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy