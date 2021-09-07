Government opens £2bn chest for big data analytics
The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has earmarked £2bn in funding for big data storage and analytics projects over a four-year period, from 2022 to 2026. The early notification notice published by the CCS said the contract for a procurement framework will run from 6 April 2022, and will provide “big data and analytics” for central government departments and the rest of the public sector, including local authorities, health, police, fire and rescue, education and the devolved administrations.www.computerweekly.com
Comments / 0