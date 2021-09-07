CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

9/11 Day of Remembrance will be held in Manhattan

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manhattan City Park will be the site for the 9/11 Day of Remembrance 20th anniversary event on Friday evening. It begins at 7 p.m. According to the Flint Hills Volunteer Center, Lt. COl. Robert J. Darling, U.S. Marine Corps ( Ret. ) will serve as the guest speaker. He is the author of "24 Hours Inside the President's Bunker 9/11/01: The White House." It details Darling's Story as he becomes a Marine Corps aviator and rises through the ranks to play an incredible role in responding to the crisis that unfolded on Sept. 11, 2001.

