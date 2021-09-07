9/11 Day of Remembrance will be held in Manhattan

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. Last Sunday I was in church minding my own business when my occupation came under fire. Our church is without a pastor right now, and we rely on pulpit supply, so the preacher was a guest fill-in. The prayer he had prepared was one promoting environmental justice and in it we prayed to save our world from the overuse of harsh chemicals and the erosion of the soils brought on by agriculture. As you can imagine, that caught my attention.

