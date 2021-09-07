UK to raise tax on shareholder profits to pay for social care reforms - The Sun

General view of the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain, August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a tax hike on shareholder profits as well as a rise in the cost of national insurance contributions for employers as part of plans to reform how the social care system is funded, The Sun said.

The government will ask workers and firms to pay an extra 1.25% on their national insurance contributors to fund the reforms, the newspaper reported.

"It's not just NICS coming today but a far broader taxation package that will potentially raise billions," The Sun quoted a source as saying.

(This story was refiled to add missing word from headline)

