BRAINTREE – As Marjorie "Margie" Killian describes it, she was raised to rise to the occasion. "I was always someone who did what I had to do," Killian said. The most dramatic example came in 1981 when her husband died of a heart attack at age 48, five years after founding a graphic arts business in Cambridge. The day after the funeral, with five children at home, she went into his office, met with the treasurer and began running the company.

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO