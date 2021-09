Since the moment he was cast in 2019, there has been speculation that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II might be playing a younger version of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections. Now, the actor has confirmed that he is indeed playing a new version of Neo's mentor, something we all assumed was probably the case following yesterday's trailer. While there's no denying that the talented actor will almost certainly deliver a badass take on Morpheus, there's bound to be some disappointment that Laurence Fishburne won't be reprising the role here.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO