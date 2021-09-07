CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW announces Best of the Super Juniors 28, World Tag League 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors tournaments will run concurrently for the second year in a row. NJPW confirmed the two tournaments this morning. They will start on November 13 in Korakuen Hall and will conclude on December 15 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. This will be the 28th installment of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which dates back to 1994. NJPW has ran the World Tag League since 2012.

Hiromu Takahashi
Tokyo, JP
