After a whirlwind summer transfer window filled with changes across the board, Barcelona is now looking towards the future and building around its coveted talents. For one, Barca could be in for yet another free agency debacle as both forward Ansu Fati and midfielder Pedri are set to be out of a contract next year. However, the La Liga side has no plans to let either of the two leave the club as free transfers.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO