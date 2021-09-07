The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VENICE, Italy — Paul Schrader knows he has a limited number of films left, so whatever he does from here on out is going to be for himself. At 75 years old, the writer of “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” and director of “American Gigolo” and “Mishima” was even somewhat prepared to call it a day after his 2018 film “First Reformed,” for which he got his first Oscar nomination. He didn’t want to. He just knew it might be the reality.

