Co-publishers Esteban and Danitza take us through the island’s best spots. Kaua’i is the oldest island in the Hawaiian chain and is known for its striking natural features- mountains, valleys and seacoast. Nicknamed “The Garden Isle”, it is home to two of the wettest spots on the planet with tropical rainforest covering much of the landscape. When choosing Kaua’i, we knew the best way to get there was via Southwest Airlines which flies from San Diego directly to Lihue Airport, which makes your exploration an easy adventure.

