Low-interest rates continued to spur mortgage lending activity in August, according to the latest Black Knight Originations Market Monitor Report. “After starting the month below 3%, interest rates spent much of August hovering just above that point, with the conforming 30-year at 3.05% at month’s end, according to our OBMMI daily interest rate tracker,” said Scott Happ, president of Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. “That sub-3% period seems to have been enough to spur some high-credit-score and high-balance borrowers to refinance, as average credit scores rose along with the non-conforming share of the market.”

