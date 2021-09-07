9-year-old girl hurt in Brooklyn crash; Both drivers facing charges

A 9-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash in Brooklyn early Friday, and both drivers are now facing charges.

The girl was one of five people in a car that collided with another vehicle at East 92nd Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush around 1 a.m.

She was ejected from the vehicle and sustained severe leg and head injuries.

She is at Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Three other passengers in the Ford -- two 46-year-old women and one 28-year-old woman -- sustained minor injuries.

The girl's 53-year-old uncle, Marcos Portorreal, was driving the Ford.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, a felony under Leandra's Law.

The 40-year-old driver of the other vehicle, Garth Morris, was charged with driving while ability impaired.

