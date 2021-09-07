CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

9-year-old girl hurt in Brooklyn crash; Both drivers facing charges

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8HS9_0bobUG0700

A 9-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash in Brooklyn early Friday, and both drivers are now facing charges.

The girl was one of five people in a car that collided with another vehicle at East 92nd Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush around 1 a.m.

She was ejected from the vehicle and sustained severe leg and head injuries.

She is at Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Three other passengers in the Ford -- two 46-year-old women and one 28-year-old woman -- sustained minor injuries.

The girl's 53-year-old uncle, Marcos Portorreal, was driving the Ford.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, a felony under Leandra's Law.

The 40-year-old driver of the other vehicle, Garth Morris, was charged with driving while ability impaired.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Family speaks after boy, grandmother critically hurt in NJ hit and run

CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the family of a boy and grandmother hurt in a hit and run.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
ABCNY

Long Island couple accused of running major cocaine operation

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island couple is under arrest, accused of running a major cocaine operation out of their Lake Ronkonkoma home. Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said 31-year-old Kobaski Claros and his 24-year-old girlfriend Maria Rivera sold the drugs out of their apartment on Mill Road.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy