CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Expects to Double Soon

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Key Points

  • Analysts on Wall Street think a company developing psychedelic drugs to treat depression can recover recent losses and more.
  • Despite potential trouble from the FDA, expectations are still high for a biotech combining well-known drugs to treat depression.
  • Wall Street projections for a company that launched a new epilepsy treatment are sky-high, too.

If you're looking for stocks that can make big moves in a small amount of time, the biotech industry has plenty to choose from. Clinical trial readouts, Food and Drug Administration decisions, and new-drug launch trajectories can cause small-cap biotech stocks to shoot higher, or collapse, overnight.

All three of these companies are working on new drugs that could be worth a mint, according to Wall Street. Read on to see why their stock prices don't match up with analyst expectations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCOlQ_0bobUBaU00
Image source: Getty Images.

Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways' (NASDAQ:CMPS) first year as a publicly traded company was a great one for its shareholders. Unfortunately, this biotech stock has fallen 30% so far this year.

Wall Street analysts think Compass Pathways can bounce back and then some. The consensus price target on this stock represents a 117% premium over its recent price.

Compass is still a leader in the psychedelic neuroscience revolution, and it stands to benefit from increasingly flexible regulators. The company hasn't given investors a good reason to retreat, so they're right to wonder if it's a bargain now.

Despite the stock's slide this year, its recent market cap of around $1.4 billion says there's still a lot of enthusiasm for Compass Pathways' psychedelic-based depression treatments. The company's lead candidate, COMP360, an experimental psilocybin-based therapy, is in a phase 2 trial with treatment-resistant depression patients.

Investigators have finished treating more than 200 patients with three different dosages of COMP360. This puts the company on track to read out topline results before the end of 2021.

If patients who receive COMP360 exhibit evidence of a strong benefit, the stock could blow right past price targets. An estimated 19 million adults in the U.S. experience debilitating bouts of depression annually. Nearly two-thirds of this population isn't adequately served by their first line of treatment with today's available drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVMM0_0bobUBaU00
Image source: Getty Images.

Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is another clinical-stage drugmaker developing a new depression therapy. This company's lead candidate, AXS-05, combines two well-known drugs that interact to produce benefits that are stronger than the sum of their parts.

Shares of the stock plummeted in August after the FDA delayed an expected approval. Clearly, the average analyst on Wall Street thinks the setback is a minor one. The consensus price target of $92 per share is around 243% higher than its price at the moment.

Axsome's market cap has drifted down to just $1 billion at recent prices. Bupropion, one of AXS-05's main ingredients, is one of America's most prescribed drugs, with more than 20 million scripts annually. Serving a portion of the generic bupropion population with its more effective version could quickly lead to several billion dollars in annual sales.

The company says the FDA has been tight-lipped about its reasons for delaying the approval of AXS-05. The application is supported by solid data, but we still can't say if or when it can reach pharmacy shelves.

Before taking a chance on this stock, investors should know that management teams can misrepresent private FDA communications with impunity. Some even withhold from their shareholders the fact that they've received a complete response letter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SlaX_0bobUBaU00
Image source: Getty Images.

Zogenix

Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have retreated around 40% from a peak last September. Despite recent weakness, the average target on Wall Street is still about 190% above its latest closing price.

This company's recent market cap of around $828 million is lower than its peers on this list. This is a little surprising because it's the only company here with a dependable revenue stream.

The FDA approved Zogenix's first drug, Fintepla to treat a rare form of epilepsy last June. In the second quarter this year, sales of the drug reach an annualized $70 million.

Fintepla's addressable patient population is currently limited to those with Dravet syndrome, but this could change soon. The company's on track to submit an application to the FDA meant to expand Fintepla's approval to include children born with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. In other words, an already successful drug launch could accelerate next year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 1

Related
investing.com

4 Soaring Medical Device Stocks to Buy Now

The medical devices industry has been performing remarkably well over the past year. And we think this trend will likely continue, driven by rising demand for non-emergency medical procedures and tech integration. Thus, quality medical device stocks ResMed Inc. (RMD), Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC), Terumo Corp (TRUMY), and West Pharmaceuticals (WST) should gain substantially. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.Increased capital investments and rapid technology integration have helped the medical devices industry to grow substantially over the past year. And as the economy recovers from the COVID19 pandemic, aided by a strong vaccination drive, non-emergency medical procedures are being rescheduled, driving up the nationwide demand for medical devices.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

For the sake of a stable retirement, income investors should own shares of the highest quality companies that provide vital goods or services to their customers. The large-cap food and beverage company PepsiCo is poised to benefit from continued population growth and strong brand power. Essential Utilities will grow due...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Sell Before 4:00 p.m. Today

The NASDAQ was sliding at midday yesterday, but the Dow and S&P 500 caught their breath after a five-session losing streak. It's great to see all the green across hundreds of stocks as the markets head higher again, but, like I told my viewers on "Money Morning LIVE" yesterday, it's not all good.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in September

Stock market crashes are typically difficult conversations for most retail investors. Yet occasional declines and double-digit corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. As the market continues to surge higher to lofty valuations, investors are getting worried that an imminent crash could be looming around the corner and wondering which stocks to buy if the market stumbles.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Biotech#Drugs#Wall Street#Axsm#Axs 05#Zogenix Shares#Zgnx#Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

An online travel agency that is getting back to booking gains for shareholders. A risk-reward opportunity any long-term investor should love. A video game maker that is proving it's a lot more than just one franchise. New, fast-growing companies are exciting. That's why initial public offerings get so much attention....
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investors should focus on companies with strong track records of growth, competitive advantages, and the ability to deliver sustained portfolio returns. The following three stocks meet all these criteria and more. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, these three top stocks can make you richer for...
STOCKS
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell and Three Stocks to Buy This Morning

Sometimes (like today), a rough week for stocks can be the proverbial blessing in disguise. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 just couldn't get it in gear last week, though it looked like they might for a minute on Friday morning. Even the Nasdaq, which started last week in "unstoppable" mode, started to tire out after Tuesday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Still Looks Unstoppable

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) hit an all-time high after huge second-quarter results. Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) pulls its earnings guidance and the stock falls 8%. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Bill Mann analyzes those stories, discusses the lack of communication from GameStop (NYSE:GME) executives, and calls for congressional hearings to investigate "holiday drift."
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. The drugmaker's stock is tanking today in response to the performance of opaganib, a sphingosine kinase-2 selective inhibitor, which failed to hit its primary endpoint in a phase 2/3 trial as a treatment for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

U.S. stocks close lower on worries over recovery, corporate tax hikes

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as economic uncertainties and the increasing likelihood of a corporate tax rate hike dampened investor sentiment and offset signs of easing inflation. Optimism faded throughout the session, reversing an initial rally following the Labor Department's consumer price index...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Out-of-Favor Solar Stocks to Buy Now

First Solar is profitable, has a great balance sheet, and now has a path to growth. Array Technologies' stock has crashed in 2021, but there are reasons to think it can bounce back. Enphase’s valuation is a tough pill to swallow, but investors looking for a top-tier hyper-growth stock would...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

2 Healthcare Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 50% or More

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of the global healthcare market’s growth. With the widespread adoption of digital technologies and increased healthcare spending, the industry is expected to witness significant growth. Therefore, Wall Street analysts expect healthcare stocks Viatris (VTRS) and Zai Lab (ZLAB) to deliver substantial returns in the coming months. Read on.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Apple Stock

Wall Street traded mixed Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled to recover from its longest losing streak since February ahead of key readings on inflation and retail sales later this week. Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about California's antitrust ruling on Apple vs....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 21%

Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT), which took off last month on speculation that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) might build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone -- doubling Globalstar's stock price in less than a month's time -- came crashing back to Earth on Tuesday. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Globalstar stock is down 21%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Networking Stock on the Verge of Breaking Out

Ciena's fiscal fourth-quarter guidance points toward a sharp jump in revenue. Ciena is benefiting from an improved business environment that has led to strong growth in order activity. The stock's cheap valuation and bright outlook make it worth buying. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was down in the dumps late last year as...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

The market trades at a historically high P/E ratio. However, there are still quality companies at bargain valuations, if you look hard enough. Here's one example each in financials, technology, and cannabis. Is it time to be worried about a stock market correction? Some seem to think so. Just last...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy