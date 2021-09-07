Man shoots 6, killing 1, after being kicked out of Kansas club, police say

The mother of a girl who was abducted from her home at 6 years old was reunited with her daughter after nearly 14 years, authorities in Florida said Monday. Angelica Vences-Salgado called authorities on Sep. 2 after she received a social media message from someone claiming to be Jacqueline Hernandez, the child she had not seen or heard from since 2007, according to the Clermont Police Department. Hernandez was allegedly abducted by her father, Pablo Hernandez, in Clermont, Florida, and a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for him in December of that year.

