Kansas State

Man shoots 6, killing 1, after being kicked out of Kansas club, police say

By Wilson Wong
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man shot six people, one fatally, after getting kicked out of a Kansas club Tuesday morning, authorities said. The suspected gunman, whom authorities identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson, opened fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside Enigma Club and Lounge on North Mosley Street, according to the Wichita Police Department. Five of the victims, who police said were all women, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

wewillimpeach46
8d ago

A mass shooting, but no big deal because.... Well, I will just leave it at that.

Hannibal Lecter
7d ago

I bet you folks who make these racist remarks cower in fear of black people in real life. Remember you're nothing but a scare sissy in real life 😂😂

Royals86
7d ago

Wichita is becoming more and more dangerous. I know they have a gang and drug problem. I ask what changed in the last 20 years and why isn’t the community pushing back. It’s not a police issue.

NBC News

Fiancé identified as a person of interest in disappearance of New York woman, police say

The fiancé of the New York woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip was identified as a person of interest in the case, authorities said Wednesday. North Port, Florida, police confirmed Brian Laundrie's status as a person of interest as authorities continue their search for Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who was reported missing by her family over the weekend when she fell out of contact during a road trip to Wyoming.
NBC News

Florida mother reunited with daughter who was abducted in 2007, police say

The mother of a girl who was abducted from her home at 6 years old was reunited with her daughter after nearly 14 years, authorities in Florida said Monday. Angelica Vences-Salgado called authorities on Sep. 2 after she received a social media message from someone claiming to be Jacqueline Hernandez, the child she had not seen or heard from since 2007, according to the Clermont Police Department. Hernandez was allegedly abducted by her father, Pablo Hernandez, in Clermont, Florida, and a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for him in December of that year.
