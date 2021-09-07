CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Supreme Court Ends Illegal Eviction Moratorium What’s Next For Michigan Tenants

By Renk
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week the United States Supreme Court ended what they determined to be an illegal eviction moratorium. The US Supreme Court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) exceeded its authority in issuing a moratorium order on evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission. They ruled that only the first moratorium order and a December extension directly issued by Congress were legal.

club937.com

Comments / 71

Kelly
8d ago

but they have money for pot and booze and say they have no rent money kick them out in the streets life lesson pay ur rent first always

Reply(1)
45
Lori
8d ago

Get a JOB! PLENTY OUT THERE! WHAT DID THEY DO WITH THEIR UNEMPLOYMENT! TAKE A VACATION! JOKE!! KICK THEM OUT!

Reply
41
Sunshine Cantoon
8d ago

They should've been paying their rent with the money they got handed via UIA funds. JEESH! I swear the govt wants us all dependant on them. NO WAY! GET A JOB & PAY YOUR BILLS!!

Reply
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Reuters

U.S. HUD eases rules to speed funds to aid homeless

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday took steps to allow local communities to start tapping a $5 billion fund for creation of affordable housing and services for the half million people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The fund was created as part...
HOMELESS
Washington Post

Everyone focuses on the U.S. Supreme Court. But state supreme courts affect as many rights and lives.

When the Supreme Court’s new term starts in October, many Americans will be paying close attention, given a slate of hot-button concerns. But a new book argues that they’ll probably be missing an array of equally important cases that will be heard by state supreme courts. To explore this, I talked with the authors of “Judging Inequality: State Supreme Courts and the Inequality Crisis,” published by the Russell Sage Foundation. James L. Gibson is the Sidney W. Souers professor of government at Washington University in St. Louis and a professor extraordinary in political science at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. Michael J. Nelson is the Jeffery L. Hyde and Sharon D. Hyde and Political Science Board of Visitors early career professor in political science and an associate professor of political science at Pennsylvania State University. Below is an edited version of our discussion via email.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Supreme Court#Cdc#The U S Treasury#Covid#Hara#Cera#American Rescue Plan Act#Child Tax Credit
Tri-City Herald

Hanford ill worker compensation case appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, continuing challenges to Washington state’s law making it easier for ill Hanford workers to be compensated. The Supreme Court is expected to decide in the next few weeks whether to accept the Department of Justice appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

DOJ seeks emergency order to temporarily block Texas abortion law

The Department of Justice submitted an emergency motion late Tuesday seeking a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction on Texas' ban on abortions after six weeks. Why it matters: The action marks an escalation by the Biden administration in its challenge on the constitutionality of the GOP-led state's restrictive new...
TEXAS STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Indiana Supreme Court establishes Eviction Task Force

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A nine-member task force created by the Indiana Supreme Court will help landlords and tenants resolve their disputes and access federal rental assistance resources. The Indiana Eviction Task Force created Monday will review the state’s eviction process and make recommendations by Jan. 17 for implementing a pre-eviction...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
House Rent
bloomberglaw.com

The Supreme Court Vaccine Case: Jacobson v. Mass.: Explained

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted intense debate over public-health mandates, most recently sparked by President Joe Biden’s call for vaccine measures that could cover millions of Americans. Often mentioned is a U.S. Supreme Court case triggered by another era’s vaccine mandate: 1905’s Jacobson v. Massachusetts. The decision provided robust state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABQJournal

Supreme Court: One faulty tail lamp bulb doesn’t violate state law

Keeping a vehicle in “good working order” under New Mexico law doesn’t mean that every bulb in a tail lamp needs to be lit, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. The ruling came in an appeal by an Albuquerque man who was pulled over for having a burned out tail lamp bulb, leading to his conviction on a drunken driving charge.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Brookings Institution

In overturning the eviction moratorium, the Supreme Court continues its history of harming Black households

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to extend the nationwide moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Alabama Association of Realtors v. Department of Health and Human Services, the court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium exceeded the agency’s authority. As a result, evictions have restarted, with evicted parents being separated from their children while entire communities are likely to see increased COVID-19 diagnoses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Providers urge Supreme Court to reject 15-week abortion ban

Abortion providers urged the Supreme Court Monday to reject Mississippi s 15-week prohibition on most abortions, saying a decision to uphold it would “invite states to ban abortion entirely.”The filing with the high court comes at a time of significant peril for abortion rights in the U.S., with a Supreme Court reshaped by three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump Mississippi already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a nationwide right to abortion.Less than two weeks ago, the justices by a 5-4 vote allowed a Texas law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy