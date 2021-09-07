CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A modest proposal

San Mateo Daily Journal
 8 days ago

For those who favor retaining parking minimums: We should set bathtub minimums for new housing. After all, many people like a nice bath, and surely if we do not mandate this, nobody will have a bathtub. What’s that you say, this sounds silly? Of course it is. Precisely because many...

www.smdailyjournal.com

centralwinews.com

Pavilion proposed

Alderman wants plan for downtown park improvements. A proposal to build a performance space in the downtown was met with questions by alderman Mike Bub at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Bub asked what the overall plan was for the area, noting the previous plans he had seen included several million...
POLITICS
San Mateo Daily Journal

Half Moon Bay approves short-term rental ordinance

Citing a need to protect current housing stock, neighborhood compatibility and infrastructure capacity, Half Moon Bay has passed a short-term vacation rental property ordinance adding greater restrictions on owners, including a 60-day limit on unattended hosting. “I am grateful to the staff. I think we have a good ordinance, and...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo considers impact fee waivers for affordable housing

The San Mateo City Council is exploring impact fee reductions for affordable housing developments to help incentivize them, with plans for further specific discussions following staff research and outreach to developers. Councilmember Diane Papan supported a fee reduction to help move the needle for developers and lower financing costs, and...
SAN MATEO, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Burlingame looks to increase sewer rates

Burlingame residents could soon see their sewer rates increase by 9%, phased in over three years beginning in 2022. The increase is needed to pay for repairs and improvements to sewage infrastructure, according to a report from the Department of Public Works. Sewer rates have not increased in the city since 2012, though water rates, which are billed together with sewer costs, increased in 2019.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Redwood City development grows by 50%

A mixed-use development previously presented to the Redwood City Council during its Gatekeeper process has been given the green light to greatly expand the project’s footprint and to reconfigure the site out of the way of future Transit Center development plans. “Through trying to solve problems we have created a...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Strict vaccine mandate proposed in Millbrae

A Millbrae councilmember is asking the city to explore a new vaccination mandate that would require anyone entering restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms or personal service businesses to show proof of vaccination regardless of whether those facilities are indoors or outdoors. “It’s time for us to protect everyone’s health in our...
MILLBRAE, CA
City Journal

Keeping Mobile Homes Out of Reach

Amid surging home prices, mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, provide an alternative for 22 million Americans at a fraction of the cost of a typical single-family house. The federal government wants to close off this option. The Department of Energy proposed a new rule last month that increases...
ECONOMY
Commercial Observer

How Modular Housing Is Changing the Game for Affordable Housing

The huge gap in affordable housing is a major crisis in virtually every market around the nation, not only in terms of numbers, but also in terms of the human toll it takes. This ongoing crisis is not limited to high costs markets, has dramatic long-term implications for people and it disproportionally affects communities of color. This gap in affordable housing continues to grow, and the existing financing tools and resources, which tend to be designed around public and private partnerships, are typically slow in delivering units and ineffective in containing costs.
REAL ESTATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Let’s keep people in their homes

For the past 18 months, we have been told that the healthiest thing we can do is to stay home. While the pandemic restrictions have lifted for the vaccinated, those who remain unvaccinated, including everyone under the age of 12, were advised not to gather in groups this past Labor Day weekend.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
roadsbridges.com

APTA supports public transportation investments in Build Back Better Act

Paul P. Skoutelas, President and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), recently released the following statement in support of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure’s public transit investments of the Build Back Better Act. “The American Public Transportation Association (APTA), on behalf of the entire public transportation...
TRAFFIC
mnn.org

New Details of Just How Late and Over Budget City Infrastructure Projects Run

New York City’s capital budget for building and maintaining essential infrastructure is dense, complicated, and opaque, making it difficult to examine how the city spends its funds and on what projects. It is well known, though, that the city’s capital budget process has been notoriously inefficient and rife with cost overruns and delays, leading to many questions about how the city is spending tens of billions of dollars on essential infrastructure maintenance, upgrades, and development.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo loses ruling on housing

The California Court of Appeals Friday ruled that the San Mateo City Council did not meet the Housing Accountability Act requirements when it denied a condominium development proposal in 2018, disappointing the city but emboldening housing proponents. San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez said the city was disappointed with the court’s...
SAN MATEO, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Taxing your home

Apparently the president is not able to print money fast enough to pay for his $3 trillion social infrastructure package. One of his ideas being debated in Congress is to put himself in your will by eliminating the “step up” policy. Currently, if you paid a million for your house and it’s worth $2 million when you pass, the value of the house “steps up” to $2 million so your kids only pay capital gains on anything above $2 million. Joe wants to eliminate the step up, raise the capital gain tax rate and throw in a few new taxes so the rate will be around 43%. Now the kids would owe over $400,000 in taxes when you pass. But what if you took out a reverse mortgage to pay for frivolous things like food and the owed mortgage is $1.7 million when you pass. Now the kids not only have to sell the house but reach into their own pocket for $100,000 to pay the taxes. When the Republicans regain the majority in Congress — and ideas like this may hasten that — they will immediately rescind this policy. So if you hope to leave your home for your kids to live in, be sure your demise occurs when the Republicans control Congress. Timing is everything.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
ggwash.org

255 households are on the waiting list for ADA-compliant housing in DCHA-managed properties

This article was first published by Street Sense Media. Marlena Childs has had enough of conditions at the Kelly Miller complex, a public housing property in LeDroit Park managed by the DC Housing Authority (DCHA). She’s tired of the bedbugs, the near-constant ringing of fire alarms, the periodic sounds of gunshots that send her careening to the floor. She’s had enough of mice coming in and out of her home — she had caught 83 by June, midway through her third summer in the apartment. To make matters worse, Childs says her building’s boiler releases toxic-smelling fumes, and the stairways throughout the complex don’t have nearly enough railings. She has a disability that makes it hard for her to walk downstairs.
POLITICS
San Mateo Daily Journal

Foster City appoints interim city manager

Foster City has appointed Kevin Miller as interim city manager to replace former City Manager Peter Pirnejad, with the council concerned about the city’s present direction and hopeful Miller can lead the city forward. “Over the course of the last few months, it’s been rather challenging for the city to...
FOSTER CITY, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

The benefits of an at-large mayor

Thanks for the review on district elections (“An at-large San Mateo mayor worth exploring” column by Jon Mays in the Sept. 10 edition). An at-large mayor is a good idea and may provide a counterbalance to at least one of the negative aspects of district elections, i.e. parochialism. We need to have at least one councilmember who must take positions that appeal to all city residents. I suspect that some of the governing problems in big cities like San Francisco are due to the tribal nature of district elections.
SAN MATEO, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Half Moon Bay extends city manager contract

Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nisbet has received a three-year contract extension and salary increase following City Council approval, with the council praising his service. Councilmember Harvey Rarback said the council was appreciative of his work and that was reflected in the unanimous decision to extend his contract. Rarback praised his move to the coast as part of the job, an original desire from the council, as a commitment to the community.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

County proposes modest decrease in property taxes

County commissioners are proposing a modest decrease in property taxes for next year. The board will meet Thursday, Sept. 9, to discuss setting the 2021-22 tax rate at 7.7623 mills, a reduction from this year’s 7.8887 mills. Although the proposed tax rate is a decrease, it is still above the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

