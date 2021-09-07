Dana White's Contender Series 38 results: 5 more fighters score UFC deals

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 38 event, where five more fighters scored UFC contracts.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

In the featured bout, 28-year-old Josh Quinlan (6-0) met late-notice welterweight replacement Logan Urban (5-2), who stepped in for Darian Weeks after Weeks was pulled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Quinlan was victorious and capped off a night that saw all five winners awarded contracts.

Chad Anheliger vs. Muin Gafurov

In the night’s first contest, bantamweight underdog Chad Anheliger (11-5) scored a hard-fought decision win over Muin Gafurov (17-4).

It was Gafurov who opened the contest with a snapping low kick before shooting inside on a takedown in the opening 30 seconds. Anheliger wisely scooted to the fence and turned to his knees, though that ultimately saw Gafurov take the back. With Anheliger looking to buck and roll, Gafurov was able to transition with him but always remain in an attacking position. Unfazed, Anheliger continued working and was ultimately rewarded with two minutes remaining, scrambling back to the feet.

On the restart, it was Anheliger who took advantage of the opportunity to strike, scoring with a big knee that sent Gafurov crashing to the canvas. Anheliger jumped on top and tried to finish the fight, but Gafurov was quick to recover and work back to his feet, where the round ended.

After some initial striking exchanges to open the second, Gafurov shot forward and brought the action to the floor again. Anheliger tried to grab a guillotine choke as he fell back, though Gafurov was able to work free from it with relative ease and again chain grappling attacks together. To his credit, though, Anheliger refused to remain in a bad spot, scrambling up to his feet, where the pair started winging big shots, before Gafurov landed low with a knee.

After a brief timeout, Gafurov again shot forward with a takedown, slamming Anheliger to the canvas. Gafurov finished the round in the dominant position, hunting for a kimura at the bell.

With the fight seemingly in the balance in the third, both men were looking to attack in the final round. Gafurov was quick to look for the takedown, but Anheliger was able to fend it off and stay upright. Anheliger took advantage of his time on the feet with a few punches and knees at range, and he was able to defend the takedown again on two occasions.

With Gafurov fading, he dove in for a slick trip, but it was Anheliger who switched to top position as they fell to the canvas. Gafurov refused to stay there, getting back to his feet, but it was clear he was exhausted, and he struggled to do anything once there. The two teed off at the bell, before it was turned over to the judges, who awarded Anheliger the win via split decision.

The upset win was also enough for Anheliger to score a UFC deal.

Records: Chad Anheliger (11-5) vs. Muin Gafurov (17-4)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Bruno Korea vs. CJ Vergara

In a flyweight clash, CJ Vergara (9-2-1) absolutely steamrolled former onetime UFC fighter Bruno Korea (12-4-1), ending the fight in less than one minute.

Vergara was pressing forward from the start, looking to attack on the feet. Korea responded with a flying knee that was blocked, but Vergara refused to back down, unleashing a non-strop barrage of strikes that included a right hand that briefly sat Korea down, and a big knee to the body that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. Vergara hopped on top with additional punches as Korea tapped to the onslaught, but referee Herb Dean was already walking in to stop the fight in just 41 seconds and earn Vergara a UFC contract.

Result: CJ Vergara def. Bruno Korea via TKO (knee, punches) – Round 1, 0:41

Records: Bruno Korea (12-4-1) vs. CJ Vergara (9-2-1)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Jose Alday vs. Saimon Oliveira

In a matchup of international bantamweights, Brazil’s Saimon Oliveira (18-3) earned a hard-fought split-decision win over Mexico’s Jose Alday (14-6-1).

Oliveira started quickly with kicks to all levels, and firing an early spinning attack, as well. Alday was unfazed, standing in the pocket and firing out big punches in reply, a few of which landed clean. The two went back and forth on the feet for a bit before Oliveira elected to drive forward, with a second effort successfully bringing the fight to the floor. Once there, Oliveira didn’t do much with striking but did keep firm top control, looking to set up an arm-triangle choke but ultimately running out of time.

Oliveira was quicker to seek the takedown in the second, but Alday defended well and was able to spin to the outside as he pressed the action to the fence. With the clinch a relative stalemate, the two moved back to the center and started striking again, with Oliveira adding some kicks and Alday firing mostly heavy punches. Oliveira was the aggressor with wild punches, kicks and knees, but Alday stayed more relaxed and picked his counters.

The pace clearly wore on Oliveira as the round unfolded, and Alday seemed to gain confidence at the same time.

In the third, Oliveira came out landing huge punches, rocking Alday before driving forward and taking his wounded opponent to the canvas. Alday held a closed guard as he recovered, eventually pressing back to his feet as blood streamed down from his nose and breaking away with a little less than three minutes remaining.

On the restart, Alday came out swinging, looking to brawl, but Oliveira changed levels and again took the fight to the floor. Alday tried to work rubber guard from his back, but he wasn’t able to get any substantial attacks in place. Eventually, Oliveira backed away with 30 seconds remaining, and the two traded strikes until the end. Ultimately, two of the three judges awarded Oliveira the win, and it was enough to get the Brazilian a UFC contract.

Result: Saimon Oliveira vs. Jose Alday via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Records: Jose Alday (14-6-1) vs. Saimon Oliveira (18-3)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Chidi Njokuani vs. Mario Sousa

In a middleweight clash, longtime veteran Chidi Njokuani (20-7) outworked a durable Mario Sousa (12-2) before ultimately earning a third-round stoppage.

The action started with both fighters looking to establish their kickboxing, with Sousa seemingly getting the best of the early exchanges. The seasoned Njokuani remained patient before eventually moving into a clinch. As they worked inside, Sousa landed a knee directly to the cup, and Njokuani took a few minutes to gather himself before starting again.

On the restart, the two quickly engaged again, with Sousa electing for a takedown, though he couldn’t keep the fight there. As Njokuani battled up to his feet, they again traded knees inside, and Sousa landed low for a second time. Njokuani was again patient in his recovery, and referee Herb Dean deducted a point from Sousa as they started once again.

Njokuani was more aggressive this time, but Sousa responded in kind. After some spirited strikes, Sousa looked for a trip takedown, but it was Njokuani who countered and worked to the top, where he finished the round.

The two came out swinging again in the second, but it was Njokuani who landed first. They clinched shortly after, and Njokuani landed a few solid knees inside. Sousa was able to drop down and drag his opponent to the floor, but Njokuani immediately swept to the top and started looking to strike. Sousa tried to scramble underneath, but Njokuani established control and landed several big elbows from the top. Sousa looked several times for a leglock to create a scramble, but Njokuani dealt with each of them with no issue.

Sousa came out with looping punches in the third, but Njokuani pressed forward, landing a big knee to the body and then driving forward for another takedown. Njokuani immediately started punching from the top and Sousa did his best to cover and slow things down. As he picked his shots, Njokuani eventually scored with nasty elbow, and a few more behind them sealed the result at the 1:35 mark of the final round and earned him a UFC deal.

Result: Chidi Njokuani def. Mario Sousa via TKO (elbows) – Round 3, 1:35

Records: Chidi Njokuani (19-7) vs. Mario Sousa (12-1)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Logan Urban vs. Josh Quinlan

In the night’s featured bout, welterweight Josh Quinlan (6-0) kept his career record perfect, walking through late replacement Logan Urban (5-2) in violent fashion.

As the two set up early, Quinlan was patient to start before scoring clean with a massive right hand. Urban did his best to try and stay in the fight, looking to recover or slow things down, but Quinlan simply pushed him away and continued the assault with a non-stop barrage of attacks before another massive right hand landed to the temple and ending the fight just 47 seconds after it began and scoring him a UFC deal.

Result: Josh Quinlan def. Logan Urban via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:47

Records: Logan Urban (5-2) vs. Josh Quinlan (6-0)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran