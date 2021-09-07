CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dana White's Contender Series 38 results: 5 more fighters score UFC deals

By John Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiOoj_0bobTcBm00

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 38 event, where five more fighters scored UFC contracts.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

In the featured bout, 28-year-old Josh Quinlan (6-0) met late-notice welterweight replacement Logan Urban (5-2), who stepped in for Darian Weeks after Weeks was pulled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Quinlan was victorious and capped off a night that saw all five winners awarded contracts.

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 38 lineup includes:

  • Josh Quinlan def. Logan Urban via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:47
  • Chidi Njokuani def. Mario Sousa via TKO (elbows) – Round 3, 1:35
  • Saimon Oliveira def. Jose Alday via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • CJ Vergara def. Bruno Korea via TKO (knee, punches) – Round 1, 0:41
  • Chad Anheliger def. Muin Gafurov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Chad Anheliger vs. Muin Gafurov

In the night’s first contest, bantamweight underdog Chad Anheliger (11-5) scored a hard-fought decision win over Muin Gafurov (17-4).

It was Gafurov who opened the contest with a snapping low kick before shooting inside on a takedown in the opening 30 seconds. Anheliger wisely scooted to the fence and turned to his knees, though that ultimately saw Gafurov take the back. With Anheliger looking to buck and roll, Gafurov was able to transition with him but always remain in an attacking position. Unfazed, Anheliger continued working and was ultimately rewarded with two minutes remaining, scrambling back to the feet.

On the restart, it was Anheliger who took advantage of the opportunity to strike, scoring with a big knee that sent Gafurov crashing to the canvas. Anheliger jumped on top and tried to finish the fight, but Gafurov was quick to recover and work back to his feet, where the round ended.

After some initial striking exchanges to open the second, Gafurov shot forward and brought the action to the floor again. Anheliger tried to grab a guillotine choke as he fell back, though Gafurov was able to work free from it with relative ease and again chain grappling attacks together. To his credit, though, Anheliger refused to remain in a bad spot, scrambling up to his feet, where the pair started winging big shots, before Gafurov landed low with a knee.

After a brief timeout, Gafurov again shot forward with a takedown, slamming Anheliger to the canvas. Gafurov finished the round in the dominant position, hunting for a kimura at the bell.

With the fight seemingly in the balance in the third, both men were looking to attack in the final round. Gafurov was quick to look for the takedown, but Anheliger was able to fend it off and stay upright. Anheliger took advantage of his time on the feet with a few punches and knees at range, and he was able to defend the takedown again on two occasions.

With Gafurov fading, he dove in for a slick trip, but it was Anheliger who switched to top position as they fell to the canvas. Gafurov refused to stay there, getting back to his feet, but it was clear he was exhausted, and he struggled to do anything once there. The two teed off at the bell, before it was turned over to the judges, who awarded Anheliger the win via split decision.

The upset win was also enough for Anheliger to score a UFC deal.

Result: Chad Anheliger def. Muin Gafurov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 38: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Chad Anheliger (11-5) vs. Muin Gafurov (17-4)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Bruno Korea vs. CJ Vergara

In a flyweight clash, CJ Vergara (9-2-1) absolutely steamrolled former onetime UFC fighter Bruno Korea (12-4-1), ending the fight in less than one minute.

Vergara was pressing forward from the start, looking to attack on the feet. Korea responded with a flying knee that was blocked, but Vergara refused to back down, unleashing a non-strop barrage of strikes that included a right hand that briefly sat Korea down, and a big knee to the body that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. Vergara hopped on top with additional punches as Korea tapped to the onslaught, but referee Herb Dean was already walking in to stop the fight in just 41 seconds and earn Vergara a UFC contract.

Result: CJ Vergara def. Bruno Korea via TKO (knee, punches) – Round 1, 0:41

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 38: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Bruno Korea (12-4-1) vs. CJ Vergara (9-2-1)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Jose Alday vs. Saimon Oliveira

In a matchup of international bantamweights, Brazil’s Saimon Oliveira (18-3) earned a hard-fought split-decision win over Mexico’s Jose Alday (14-6-1).

Oliveira started quickly with kicks to all levels, and firing an early spinning attack, as well. Alday was unfazed, standing in the pocket and firing out big punches in reply, a few of which landed clean. The two went back and forth on the feet for a bit before Oliveira elected to drive forward, with a second effort successfully bringing the fight to the floor. Once there, Oliveira didn’t do much with striking but did keep firm top control, looking to set up an arm-triangle choke but ultimately running out of time.

Oliveira was quicker to seek the takedown in the second, but Alday defended well and was able to spin to the outside as he pressed the action to the fence. With the clinch a relative stalemate, the two moved back to the center and started striking again, with Oliveira adding some kicks and Alday firing mostly heavy punches. Oliveira was the aggressor with wild punches, kicks and knees, but Alday stayed more relaxed and picked his counters.

The pace clearly wore on Oliveira as the round unfolded, and Alday seemed to gain confidence at the same time.

In the third, Oliveira came out landing huge punches, rocking Alday before driving forward and taking his wounded opponent to the canvas. Alday held a closed guard as he recovered, eventually pressing back to his feet as blood streamed down from his nose and breaking away with a little less than three minutes remaining.

On the restart, Alday came out swinging, looking to brawl, but Oliveira changed levels and again took the fight to the floor. Alday tried to work rubber guard from his back, but he wasn’t able to get any substantial attacks in place. Eventually, Oliveira backed away with 30 seconds remaining, and the two traded strikes until the end. Ultimately, two of the three judges awarded Oliveira the win, and it was enough to get the Brazilian a UFC contract.

Result: Saimon Oliveira vs. Jose Alday via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 38: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Jose Alday (14-6-1) vs. Saimon Oliveira (18-3)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Chidi Njokuani vs. Mario Sousa

In a middleweight clash, longtime veteran Chidi Njokuani (20-7) outworked a durable Mario Sousa (12-2) before ultimately earning a third-round stoppage.

The action started with both fighters looking to establish their kickboxing, with Sousa seemingly getting the best of the early exchanges. The seasoned Njokuani remained patient before eventually moving into a clinch. As they worked inside, Sousa landed a knee directly to the cup, and Njokuani took a few minutes to gather himself before starting again.

On the restart, the two quickly engaged again, with Sousa electing for a takedown, though he couldn’t keep the fight there. As Njokuani battled up to his feet, they again traded knees inside, and Sousa landed low for a second time. Njokuani was again patient in his recovery, and referee Herb Dean deducted a point from Sousa as they started once again.

Njokuani was more aggressive this time, but Sousa responded in kind. After some spirited strikes, Sousa looked for a trip takedown, but it was Njokuani who countered and worked to the top, where he finished the round.

The two came out swinging again in the second, but it was Njokuani who landed first. They clinched shortly after, and Njokuani landed a few solid knees inside. Sousa was able to drop down and drag his opponent to the floor, but Njokuani immediately swept to the top and started looking to strike. Sousa tried to scramble underneath, but Njokuani established control and landed several big elbows from the top. Sousa looked several times for a leglock to create a scramble, but Njokuani dealt with each of them with no issue.

Sousa came out with looping punches in the third, but Njokuani pressed forward, landing a big knee to the body and then driving forward for another takedown. Njokuani immediately started punching from the top and Sousa did his best to cover and slow things down. As he picked his shots, Njokuani eventually scored with nasty elbow, and a few more behind them sealed the result at the 1:35 mark of the final round and earned him a UFC deal.

Result: Chidi Njokuani def. Mario Sousa via TKO (elbows) – Round 3, 1:35

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 38: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Chidi Njokuani (19-7) vs. Mario Sousa (12-1)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Logan Urban vs. Josh Quinlan

In the night’s featured bout, welterweight Josh Quinlan (6-0) kept his career record perfect, walking through late replacement Logan Urban (5-2) in violent fashion.

As the two set up early, Quinlan was patient to start before scoring clean with a massive right hand. Urban did his best to try and stay in the fight, looking to recover or slow things down, but Quinlan simply pushed him away and continued the assault with a non-stop barrage of attacks before another massive right hand landed to the temple and ending the fight just 47 seconds after it began and scoring him a UFC deal.

Result: Josh Quinlan def. Logan Urban via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:47

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 38: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Logan Urban (5-2) vs. Josh Quinlan (6-0)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White blasts the “scumbags” in the MMA media for telling UFC fighters they are underpaid

Taking the MMA media to task, UFC president Dana White blasted the “scumbags” in the media for telling UFC fighters they are underpaid. White was a recent guest on Travis Browne’s podcast and the two discussed a variety of topics, one of which was fighter pay. Browne defended the UFC for its pay structure, suggesting that he was actually paid even more than he was supposed to during his career, but there has been a lot of chatter in the media as of late that fighters are underpaid.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Sending ‘Assassin’ After Logan Paul?

Jorge Masvidal seemingly wants a fight next that will put him in a position to challenge again for the UFC welterweight title. He recently claimed that UFC President Dana White could send him to fight YouTube stars, The Paul Brothers(Logan and Jake Paul). Masvidal and Jake Paul got into a back-and-forth exchange in interviews and on social media in the lead-up to Paul’s boxing match last month with Tyron Woodley.
UFC
mmanews.com

Anderson Silva: White Isn’t The UFC’s Representative, The Fighters Are

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva would like to see fighters stand more united. Speaking with MMA Fighting, Anderson Silva gave his thoughts on how the UFC can control a fighter’s destiny. The conversation turned from Dana White keeping Georges St-Pierre on contract to fighters’ collective bargaining power. According to Silva, the fighters are the chief attraction, and they need to stand together.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Mike Beltran
Person
Chidi Njokuani
Person
Herb Dean
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Text Messages To UFC Woman Leak

UFC interviewer Laura Sanko got her wish fulfilled when she made history by becoming the first female color commentator UFC President Dana White gave her an opportunity in the Contender Series, where she also did the post-fight interviews and ring announcing for the event. Conor McGregor ‘Stalking’ UFC Star’s Mom?
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fighter#Combat#Tko#Sd#Las Vegas Records
mymmanews.com

Dana White is Hopeful UFC 268 Goes Forward as Planned

Dana White is excited about the remaining quarter of the year for the UFC. He seemed pleased to talk about the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi and the fights announced for Madison Square Garden’s UFC 268 which were announced during the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze broadcast, but in the post-fight press conference, when asked if the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and mandates would hinder the UFC’s return to New York City, White is hopeful they can move forward without issue.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett plans to put UFC President Dana White ‘in a headlock’

Paddy Pimblett has plans for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, and his fellow executives during UFC Vegas 36 fight week. Pimblett (16-3) is among the biggest and brightest prospects coming out of England. Having turned down UFC twice in the past, the former Cage Warriors star will make his Octagon debut against Luigi Vendramini (9-2) at UFC Vegas 36, which will take place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 4, 2021, streaming online via ESPN+.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Trocação Franca, Ep. 1: Anderson Silva talks GSP superfight in boxing, ‘annoying’ Dana White, fighters union, more

On the debut episode of MMA Fighting’s first-ever Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca with Guilherme Cruz, Anderson Silva opens up on his relationship with UFC President Dana White and a potential boxing match with Georges St-Pierre, whether or not he’s interested in rematching Vitor Belfort in the squared circle after facing Tito Ortiz in Florida, his thoughts on an MMA fighters union, his sons’ success in kickboxing, and much more.
UFC
ufc.com

Season 5, Episode 2 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series

One week into the new season of Dana White’s Contender Series and waves are already being made, as last week’s season five premiere featured a new first and a knockout that is going to be hard to top as the best of the 10-card collection. After going 39 events with...
UFC
The Independent

Paddy Pimblett cannot wait to speak to Dana White after UFC debut win

Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett is relishing the chance to meet UFC president Dana White for the first time after making a statement on debut in Las Vegas last weekend.A lot of attention was on Pimblett at the UFC Apex and he did not disappoint, recovering quickly after being staggered by Luigi Vendramini to sensationally stop the Brazilian later on in an absorbing first round.He was awarded a performance bonus after UFC Fight Night 191, where fellow Britons Tom Aspinall, Molly McCann and Jack Shore also prevailed, and was congratulated by matchmaker Sean Shelby before returning to his hotel to find...
UFC
fightsports.tv

Dana White Wanted Gable Steveson To Compete In Contender Series

UFC president Dana White was reportedly interested in roping in Olympic gold-medalist Gable Steveson, but this wasn’t going to be a straight shot to the promotion had the top wrestler agreed to White’s offer. According to MMA journalist Marc Raimondi, White wanted Steveson to get more octagon experience by first...
UFC
mmanews.com

Chikadze To Discuss Potential UFC 266 Backup Role With Dana White

Giga Chikadze is looking to be the backup fighter for the featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266 and he plans to discuss it with Dana White. In the lead-up to Chikadze’s first UFC main event fight against Edson Barboza, the Georgian mentioned it as...
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC: Who earned contracts on week three of DWCS?

Tonight, we saw more UFC contracts handed out in the third week of the 2021 season of Dana White’s Contender Series. We saw the most amount of fights we’ve seen all season as six fights took place tonight in the UFC‘s APEX. So far this season, Dana White has been...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy