US stocks continue to trade on their backfoot after last week’s pullback, to varying degrees depending on the index being analyzed. The Nasdaq 100 is holding bullish breakout potential as the Dow Jones is showing bearish breakdown possibilities. The S&P 500 is somewhat in the middle, looked at below in an apples-to-apples manner with a set of Fibonacci retracements.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO