Notre Dame-Belmont has opened the girls’ tennis season with a burgeoning crisis. No. 1-seeded sophomore Tiana Pan suffered a wrist injury in the Tigers’ first scrimmage of the year and has yet to play through the first seven matches of the season. Head coach Art Soriano said he’s holding out hope the injury will be short-term, but Pan is still waiting on a diagnosis to determine the fate of her 2021 season.

BELMONT, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO