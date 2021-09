Greene County just wrapped up its third jury trial since the Iowa court system reopened from the pandemic, but it didn’t end the same way it began. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn tells Racoon Valley Radio a jury trial was underway, with the only requirement from the Iowa Supreme Court as a mitigation effort against COVID-19 was that anyone who was not fully vaccinated was required to wear a mask. Laehn points out this requirement was on the “honor system” and they were not asking anyone to show proof of their vaccination.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO