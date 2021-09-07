CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Scattered Showers/Storms South Of I-59 Through Tomorrow

By James Spann
alabamawx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THE MAPS: We have a stalled surface boundary near I-59 early this morning; north of that front temperatures have fallen into the low 60s in many places. But, south of the boundary temperatures are ten degrees warmer in the more humid air. The radar is quiet early this morning, but we expect scattered showers and storms to form later today south of the front with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance of any one spot getting wet today is 30/40 percent, and the high will be in the mid 80s. The average high for Birmingham on September 7 is 88.

www.alabamawx.com

alabamawx.com

