'In my own country, I'm not part of the team': Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet not selected for home World Championships

Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky will head up Belgium's selection for their home Road World Championships in Flanders at the end of September, Belgian Cycling has announced. The two national champions will be leaders in Belgium's men's and women's squads for the road races on September 25 and 26. Van Aert has been nominated as team leader and will be accompanied by Remco Evenepoel, Tiesj Benoot, Victor Campenaerts, Tim Declercq, Yves Lampaert, Jasper Stuyven, and Dylan Teuns as he seeks to step up from his second-placed finish at the Imola World Championships last year. There was no place in the men's team for riders from the Lotto Soudal team, despite Lotto also sponsoring the national team.

CYCLING ・ 9 DAYS AGO