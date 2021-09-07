'In my own country, I'm not part of the team': Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet not selected for home World Championships
Greg Van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert have spoken about their disappointment of missing the selection on the Belgian team for a home World Championships. The World Road Championships are due to take place in late September in Van Avermaet's home region of Flanders, however, the 36-year-old has been missing his usual combative form and hasn't made the cut.www.cyclingweekly.com
