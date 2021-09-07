Stanford resident assistants strike before students return
Resident assistants at Stanford went on an indefinite strike Thursday after the university failed to meet their demands. The student staff members live in 28 residence halls and called on Stanford to meet four main demands: provide a virtual option for in-person trainings (a demand that surfaced after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training in person), increase pay, involvement in decision-making, and revise the university’s alcohol and drug policy.www.smdailyjournal.com
