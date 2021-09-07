CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia police find missing woman

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE: Columbia Police posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning that Ernestine Foster was located.

No other details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Columbia Police Department needs help from the community to find a missing woman.

According to a post made Monday night on the police department's Facebook page, a family member last heard from Ernestine Foster, 59, around three to four weeks ago.

Police said Foster is about 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a slender to medium build, brown eyes, and white hair but often wears a wig. Foster is described as having freckles on her face.

Anyone with information about Foster is asked to call the Columbia Police Department.

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

