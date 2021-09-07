Columbia police find missing woman

Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE: Columbia Police posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning that Ernestine Foster was located.

No other details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Columbia Police Department needs help from the community to find a missing woman.

According to a post made Monday night on the police department's Facebook page, a family member last heard from Ernestine Foster, 59, around three to four weeks ago.

Police said Foster is about 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a slender to medium build, brown eyes, and white hair but often wears a wig. Foster is described as having freckles on her face.

Anyone with information about Foster is asked to call the Columbia Police Department.