After 42 years an institution in downtown Joliet is closing. Chicken-N-Spice restaurant will serve their last chicken chunks on September 14th. From now until then the family run business will be celebrating, and thanking the public for their support. Owners Pat and Ken Reimer are 78 and 81 years of age and are retiring. Joliet Jr. College owns the land and the restaurant will be torn down for parking spaces.