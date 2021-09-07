3rd Annual Capital Land Music Fest will feature national artists representing cross section of pop, contemporary jazz, R&B and soul
The 3rd annual Capital Land Music Fest will take place this Saturday, Sept. 11, 6-8:30 p.m. at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. Sounds for the event will be provided by Madison’s own DJ Ace and the main line-up will feature a diverse array of national recording artists. Clyde Gaines, founder of the Capital Land Music Fest, says the event is open to everyone, especially those who love R&B.madison365.com
