Rihanna and Nicki Minaj: Is this the most glamorous play date ever?

 8 days ago
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj reunited for a play date (Alamy/PA)

What happens when two A-list music stars get together with their other halves and a couple of little ones for a play date? If Nicki Minaj’s latest Instagram posts are anything to go by, the result is an extremely glitzy affair.

The rapper, who gave birth to her son in September 2020 (and still hasn’t revealed his name), and husband Kenneth Petty were all joined by pop icon Rihanna, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and seven-year-old ‘niece’ Majesty (the youngster is actually Rihanna’s cousin’s daughter) for a get together.

And the series of photos and videos Minaj shared of the occasion, makes it look way more glamorous than the average park-based kids’ hangout.

First of all, there were Minaj’s outfits. Yes, outfits. In the main photo, the 38-year-old is seen holding her son while wearing a black latex corset top and leggings with matching patent high heels and a huge diamond-encrusted necklace, an ensemble which she originally debuted on Instagram a couple of days ago.

Scrolling along, it appears the Trinidadian-born star changed into a something a little more comfortable: purple leggings with a multi-coloured top and chain-embellished slider sandals.

Rihanna seemed to have got the all-black memo too, the Barbadian singer wearing what looks like an LBD with strappy sandals and several gold chain necklaces.

Plus, the ladies were serving some major beauty looks. Minaj’s cascading locks were pulled up into a high ponytail, teamed with dramatic feline eye make-up and her trademark pink lipstick.

Rihanna was rocking black eyeliner too and a bold red lip, which we suspect is her cult favourite Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint (available at Boots for £20).

The location was luxurious too – it appears to be a five-star hotel suite complete with sumptuous furnishings, marble-topped counters and a huge flat screen TV.

It’s a world away from the kind of play dates most parents can relate to – ours mostly take place in messy living rooms strewn with toys or at the local park where kids end up covered in mud and fight over who gets to go on the swing next.

Still, as with everything on social media, you’ve got to take these posts with a pinch of salt and realise that behind the glamorous outfits and adorable videos there probably are toys, mess and some grumpier moments (on our play dates that would include the adults as well as the kids).

For a celebrity play date there are also make-up artists, stylists and, we expect, a fleet of staff on hand to help with childcare. Aspiring to the Rihanna and Nicki Minaj level of glam at your next play date might be unrealistic, but it sure is fun to get a glimpse into the A-list lifestyle.

