Google likes to experiment with a lot of things before they eventually roll out (or not roll out) updates to the stable version. The best way to check out these experiments is by using the Chrome Beta browser as that’s where they test out all these new things. For this beta update, they’re looking at new ways to “explore and share” using Chrome and you’ll see some changes in the user interface and design. This includes cards for past web searches, improved search results viewing, and even a “quote cards” feature so you don’t need to use graphics editing tools.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO