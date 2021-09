A competitor from Alabama is among seven metalworking pros who face off in the newly released Netflix show “Metal Shop Masters.”. Netflix dropped all six episodes of the competition in recent days, making it a bite-sized, bingeworthy treat. But there’s nothing tidy about the tasks faced by the artists who have to cut, bend, hammer and weld their way through a series of grueling challenges. A barbecue grill that looks like something you’d grill? A mobile that uses an entire 4x8-foot sheet of steel plate? An animated avatar depicting oneself? It’s all in a day’s work for the cast.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO