How A Colorado Coal Plant Could Become A Massive Battery For Renewable Energy

Mathew Mendisco knows his community looks less and less like a coal town. On a recent afternoon, the town manager of Hayden, Colo., arrived at Yampa Valley Brewing Company for happy hour. The taproom is attached to a small vacation rental unit. Next door is a new coffee shop built into a historic granary. All the recent development suggests the town of about 2,100 is on its way to becoming the hip, cheaper neighbor of Steamboat Springs, with its ski lifts and megamansions.