CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayden, CO

How A Colorado Coal Plant Could Become A Massive Battery For Renewable Energy

By Sam Brasch
cpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMathew Mendisco knows his community looks less and less like a coal town. On a recent afternoon, the town manager of Hayden, Colo., arrived at Yampa Valley Brewing Company for happy hour. The taproom is attached to a small vacation rental unit. Next door is a new coffee shop built into a historic granary. All the recent development suggests the town of about 2,100 is on its way to becoming the hip, cheaper neighbor of Steamboat Springs, with its ski lifts and megamansions.

www.cpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
Hayden, CO
Government
City
Hayden, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Roberts
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy