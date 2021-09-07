Vigil star Suranne Jones explains why she changed her name
Viewers of BBC One's latest Sunday night drama Vigil may best know Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva at the moment, but as it turns out, Suranne isn't even the star's real name. As Vigil continues, Suranne – who's also starred in the likes of Coronation Street and Gentleman Jack – has revealed that she was actually christened Sarah-Anne, after the priest overseeing the ceremony offered his two cents on her parents' first choice.www.goodhousekeeping.com
