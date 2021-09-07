CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vigil star Suranne Jones explains why she changed her name

By Rianne Houghton
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers of BBC One's latest Sunday night drama Vigil may best know Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva at the moment, but as it turns out, Suranne isn't even the star's real name. As Vigil continues, Suranne – who's also starred in the likes of Coronation Street and Gentleman Jack – has revealed that she was actually christened Sarah-Anne, after the priest overseeing the ceremony offered his two cents on her parents' first choice.

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The style secrets of Suranne Jones’s Vigil costumes

If you, a civilian, were going to spend three days on a nuclear submarine, what would you pack in your holdall? It’s a sort-of desert island fashion question that Rhona Russell, costume designer on the new BBC murder mystery Vigil, had to ask herself when approaching the project. The answer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Den of Geek

Suranne Jones’ Best Roles From New Drama Vigil to Doctor Who, Gentleman Jack & More

We’ve seen her sew knickers, spew out Artron Energy, run a coal mine, solve and commit murders, and now thanks to BBC One thriller Vigil, we’re seeing her gumshoe her way around a nuclear submarine sniffing out a naval conspiracy. There’s very little Suranne Jones can’t do. To celebrate the breadth of her on-screen work, here’s a selection of Jones’ finest performances so far.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suranne Jones
The Independent

Suranne Jones: How the punky soap star became one of Britain’s greatest actors

Who would want to be Amy Silva, a DCI in the BBC’s latest Sunday night must-watch, Vigil, given three days to investigate the suspicious death of a submariner while trapped five fathoms deep on an HMS submarine? For a start, who on board has the greater authority – she as a detective leading a possible murder investigation, or the hostile navy crew who at any point can claim to be operating in the interests of national security? And how does Silva keep her mind intact when night feels the same as day, and where every wall is painted the same...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Alex Jones explains why she hasn't revealed baby daughter's name

Two weeks ago, Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed a baby girl into the world – but the couple are yet to go public with their newborn's name. Making her first appearance on The One Show since going on maternity leave, the star revealed the reason behind the delay when quizzed by Jermaine Jenas.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Joined The MCU

Angelina Jolie is one of the most popular, talented, decorated and successful performers of the 21st Century, having headlined a string of box office smash hits and amassed a trophy cabinet overflowing with accolades that includes an Academy Award and three Golden Globes, so she’s exactly the sort of presence that would draw the gaze of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Hms Vigil
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel’s Co-Star Explains Why She Was Scared Of Working With Him

Vin Diesel‘s portrayal as “tough” yet beloved character Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise over the years led many to believe, including his co-star Cardi B. that his on-screen demeanor is similar to real life. Cardi and Diesel played alongside each other in the film’s ninth installment entitled F9: The Fast Saga.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox's family: all you need to know

Silent Witness is back for its 24th series and fans are gripped as ever. The popular BBC One show, which has been running for over twenty years, has seen some cast members come and go over the years, but fan-favourite Emilia Fox has been a solid pillar on the programme since 2004.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Strictly producers learning sign language for celebrity contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis

Strictly Come Dancing producers are learning sign language to make the series more accessible for actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will be the show's first ever deaf contestant. The EastEnders star - who plays Frankie Lewis in the BBC One soap - will make her debut on the dance-floor this weekend with fellow celebrities including John Whaite, AJ Odudu, Greg Wise and Robert Webb.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cartoon Brew

An Animation Producer Explains Why She Wants Zero Merchandising For Her Next Series

One panelist caught my attention with a different kind of policy. Delphine Maury, of France’s Tant Mieux Prod, declared that she doesn’t want her upcoming kids’ series Tobie Lolness (Toby Alone) to have any merchandising. “We don’t want all these objects to end [up] in the ocean or poor countries as garbage,” she said.
COMICS
goodhousekeeping.com

Gogglebox cast dedicate National Television Award win to stars they've lost

Gogglebox had an incredible night on Thursday (September 9) at the National Television Awards, scooping the gong for Best Factual Show. Heading on stage to collect their award, Sophie Sandiford said: "Hi everyone. Just want to start by saying thank you so much to everyone who voted." Pete continued: "We...
TV & VIDEOS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Facing a Big Milestone as She Returns to School

Like so many across the globe, the British Royal family is getting ready for a new school year, which means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be on their way to Thomas’s Battersea school in South-West London before we know it. It’s hard to believe that the two young royals are growing up right before our eyes. And with each year comes new challenges for the siblings to meet. But this year, it looks like the 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be adjusting to some major milestones.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy