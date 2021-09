Want to get a few more details when it comes to Vigil episode 5 on BBC One? Well, for starters, there’s an epic finale right around the corner. Over the course of the past several weeks, we’ve seen both Amy and Kirsten doing their best to figure out what truly happened aboard Vigil, and also how difficult it is to get to the bottom of it. It’s always going to be difficult trying to resolve a case, but it’s even harder when you consider that nobody is willing to share the truth. There are risks aplenty when it comes to a potential cover-up and that could cause this case to careen off a cliff sooner rather than later.

