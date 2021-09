Before she had even turned 21, Nija had written scores of Billboard Hot 100 hits. Now 23, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning contributor has reached a new milestone: the release of her self-penned, self-produced debut single, “Ease My Mind (Come Over),” and the accompanying video via Capitol Records. With her enticing, self-assured vocals, Nija delivers an irresistible invitation on the track, which is an inventive mixture of R&B and drill music. Download / stream “Ease My Mind (Come Over)” HERE. The song is the first single from her forthcoming debut project, which will be released this fall.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO