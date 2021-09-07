Breezy, warm & a few showers today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have rain chances. A few isolated showers and storms are going to be possible throughout the day today. Today, we will have a high of 90 with mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 66 with clear skies. Thursday, we will start heating up. The high on Thursday will be 93 with sunny skies. Friday looks to be the hottest day of the next 7-days. We will have a high of 96 with sunny skies. Then this weekend, we will have a high in the mid-90s. By the middle of next week, we could see a cold front come into the area that could drop us down into the 70s for the high by mid-week.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO