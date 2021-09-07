CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy, warm & a few showers today

By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities, IA/IL - Breezy conditions will be seen today ahead and behind a cold front. Ahead of the front SW winds will boost temps into the mid 80s before NW winds behind the front cool things quickly back to the 70s. While there isn’t a lot of moisture for the front to use, a few storms can’t be ruled out between noon and 3PM in the QC with most staying NE of the area. The front will become more active once it gets near highway 34 between 3PM-5PM, but by that time it should be out of the viewing area. Quiet weather will be on tap the rest of the week with sunshine each day and clear skies each night. Temps will average in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the work week.

