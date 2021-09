A few weeks ago, Tiffany & Co. dove headfirst into the news cycle by releasing the first images of a new ad campaign starring Jay-Z and Beyoncé, called “About Love.” Of course, anything featuring these icons of pop cultural royalty would attract attention, but piling onto that was the use of a little-seen 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat called Equals Pi. Not only that, but the painting appears to feature Tiffany’s signature shade of blue. Not only that, but Beyonce was wearing the 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond, becoming the first Black woman to wear the iconic jewel discovered in South Africa in 1877. Not only that, but she was then accused of wearing a blood diamond.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO