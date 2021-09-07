CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Staten Island homes for sale — all priced over $2.5M

By Steve Zaffarano
The Staten Island Advance
 8 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the market for a home on Staten Island? Here’s a look at 10 homes available, priced from $2.6 million to $3.9 million. Listed at $2,599,000, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom, home is located at 312 London Road. The listing in SILive.com reports that the home is surrounded by lush trees and is just is a stone’s throw from La Tourette Golf Course. Michele Connelly/Neuhaus Realty, Inc. is the listing agent.

www.silive.com

