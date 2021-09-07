Dr Reddy's To Sell Its Anti-Cancer Agent To Citius Pharma

As the third-most lethal cancer in the United States, with only a 1% five-year survival rate for people with its most aggressive form, pancreatic cancer has long been a target of researchers who search for ways to slow or stop its growth and spread. Now, a team of Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have found that an anti-parasitic drug prevents pancreatic cancer’s initiation, progression, and metastasis in genetically engineered mice.

