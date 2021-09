Wouldn't it be great if there were a way for Broome County residents to continue to live independently as they age? Thanks to Faith in Action there is. Faith in Action has been actively involved in the lives of Broome County residents age 60 and older for 25 years, providing these people the support and companionship that they might not otherwise receive because their family and friends are unable to give it.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO