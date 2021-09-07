CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Rose Schroeder Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
Rose Schroeder, age 88, of Anita, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at her daughter Linda’s residence Perry, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Memorial Service on Saturday at the Church.

The staff at Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Anita, Iowa, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com until the Schmidt Family Funeral Home website is completed.

Western Iowa Today

Jettie Gaines Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at the First Church of Christ in Atlantic for 93-year old Jettie Gaines of Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be held before the service at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall, followed by burial at the Atlantic Cemetery.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Evangelical Free Church Rebrands as GracePoint

(Atlantic) The former Evangelical Free Church is now officially known as GracePoint Church. Pastor Don McLean said there are many reasons for the rebranding. He said the congregation found the former name Atlantic Evangelical Free Church didn’t communicate as clearly who they are in terms of their identity. Pastor Don...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Businessman, Philanthropist John Ruan III Dies At 78

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines businessman John Ruan the Third has died at the age of 78. His son says the death was due to health complications, but not related to COVID-19. Ruan was responsible for downtown development, Des Moines International Aiport, Gray’s Lake Park, and many other projects. He died Saturday. Friends note that he carried on the legacy of his father’s company, Ruan Transportation Management Systems. He also was a past chairman of the U-S Chamber of Commerce and the World Food Prize. Ruan is survived by his wife Janis, two children, and five grandchildren.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

