Rose Schroeder Obituary

Rose Schroeder, age 88, of Anita, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at her daughter Linda’s residence Perry, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Memorial Service on Saturday at the Church.

The staff at Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Anita, Iowa, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com until the Schmidt Family Funeral Home website is completed.