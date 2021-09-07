Here’s what you need to know about new Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt | Q&A

Another day, another school district devastated by the non-stop surge of coronavirus cases. Days after a 24-year-old basketball coach in Georgia died of the virus, Pennsylvania’s Northampton Area School District said that social studies teacher and high-school football coach Mike Gurdineer had died after battling COVID. “Our hearts break for Coach Gurdineer and his family today as we offer our condolences to all who have crossed paths with Mike,” Athletic Director Shaun Murray said in a statement. Before moving to Pennsylvania, Gurdineer had been line coach at New York’s Southern Lehigh School District when they won the district title.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO