CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Here’s what you need to know about new Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt | Q&A

NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rutgers may have picked up its biggest win of the season before it played a game. Gavin Wimsatt, the Scarlet Knights’ heralded four-star quarterback commit from Owensboro, Kentucky, shocked the college football world Friday night, hours before Rutgers hammered Temple in its season opener. Right after leading his team to a rivalry win over nearby Daviess County, Wimsatt informed his teammates he would leave them and head to Piscataway to enroll at the university three months earlier than anticipated.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State's White Out vs. Auburn

Week 3 of the 2021 college football season is coming and with it, an exciting non-conference matchup. For the third time ever, Penn State (2-0) and Auburn (2-0) will face each other on the football field. The series is tied 1-to-1, with the Tigers claiming the last victory in 2003 with a 13-9 score.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#College Football#American Football#The Scarlet Knights#Wimsatt Era#Kentucky Sports Radio#Ohio State#Nil#Nj Advance Media#Syracuse#Rivals Com#Elite 11 Finals#Georgia Tech
saturdaytradition.com

Mystery solved: FOX Sports finds out who left the rubber duck at midfield of Ohio Stadium

Remember the rubber duck that was left behind after Oregon’s upset win over Ohio State on Saturday?. FOX Sports found the culprits. After Ohio Stadium cleared out, two young fans — Brixton and Dublin — climbed down on the field and placed the duck at midfield. Security didn’t seem to mind, and the troll job went viral on social media almost right away.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania High School Football Coach Dies of COVID

Another day, another school district devastated by the non-stop surge of coronavirus cases. Days after a 24-year-old basketball coach in Georgia died of the virus, Pennsylvania’s Northampton Area School District said that social studies teacher and high-school football coach Mike Gurdineer had died after battling COVID. “Our hearts break for Coach Gurdineer and his family today as we offer our condolences to all who have crossed paths with Mike,” Athletic Director Shaun Murray said in a statement. Before moving to Pennsylvania, Gurdineer had been line coach at New York’s Southern Lehigh School District when they won the district title.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State drum major Austin Bowman picks himself up after fall

You can’t see too much when you’re about to make a ramp entrance at Ohio Stadium. Standing at the north end, in the shadow of the rotunda, the throng of 100,000-plus scarlet-and-gray-clad fans reveals itself gradually as you descend to field level. At top speed, it gets to you in...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Florida Player Has 1 Question For Alabama Ahead Of Huge SEC Showdown

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida are set to face off in a big-time SEC matchup later this week. The Crimson Tide are coming off two dominant victories through their first two games of the season: a 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami and a 48-13 win over Mercer. The Gators also impressed through their first two contests, notching victories over Florida Atlantic (35-14) and USF (42-20).
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bryan Harsin: 3 Auburn players ‘day-to-day’ ahead of Penn State game

Three Auburn players who missed last weekend’s 62-0 win against Alabama State are “day-to-day” heading into this weekend’s marquee nonconference matchup with No. 10 Penn State. Senior running back Shaun Shivers, cornerback Jaylin Simpson and starting wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson all missed Auburn’s Week 2 blowout of Alabama State for...
ALABAMA STATE
footballscoop.com

Cristobal shares secret weapon in Oregon win

Oregon missed five defensive starters Saturday afternoon at Ohio State, including arguably college football's best player in end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Ducks flew cross-country from Eugene, Oregon, to Columbus, Ohio – and according to their head coach, they likewise knew the reporting on this game signaled an expected easy win for the Buckeyes.
OREGON STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

James Franklin explains why it has been hard to evaluate Auburn tape

James Franklin is trying to get ready for a big matchup this week when Auburn comes to town, and national attention is headed toward Beaver Stadium in the way of ESPN’s “College GameDay.” But Auburn’s previous opponents this season are making that difficult. The Tigers have knocked off Akron, 60-10,...
AUBURN, AL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
152K+
Followers
70K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy