PBSO Says a 92 year old woman died following a crash at South Military Trail and Pipers Glen Blvd. in South Boynton Beach.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman died several days after a crash near Military Trail and Pipers Glen Road in South Boynton Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Jean Saltzman, 94, was a passenger in a car that was struck by Elaine Martins of Coconut Creek who allegedly ran a red light. Police say Martins was traveling southbound on South Military Trail, in the middle lane, while the car carrying Saltzman was traveling eastbound on Pipers Glen Blvd.

Martins “ran the red light and impacted (the vehicle carrying Saltzman),” wrote police in a media advisory.

Martins was not injured. Delores Francis, driving Saltzman, sustained minor injuries.

Jean Saltzman was transported to a hospital following the August 27th crash. She remained hospitalized until her death on September 3rd. Police were just notified of the death on Monday, September 6th.

No charges have been filed. The investigation continues.

The article Delray Beach Woman Dies Days After Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .