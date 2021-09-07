CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Benefits of exports to rural businesses and state's economy

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators Hoeven & Klobuchar Review First Year of Rural Export Center’s Operations. FARGO – Senators John Hoeven and Amy Klobuchar recently held a roundtable with the North Dakota District Export Council and business leaders from companies in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota to review the first year of operations for the Rural Export Center (REC), which is based out of the U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) office in Fargo. The REC provides customized market research, analysis and planning to assist rural businesses across the country in offering their products and services internationally. Through his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hoeven:

